Panera's new flatbread pizza dropped nationwide Oct. 28, and naturally, the internet is going wild for the cheesy new menu item. Fans are documenting their experiences of trying the bites and sharing which flavors they like best on social media. If you're ready to get your taste buds tingling, check out these tweets about Panera's new flatbread pizza.

Panera rolled out flatbreads at nationwide restaurants on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after testing the menu item in select markets in 2019. There are three artisan flatbreads available, featuring crispy crusts and tasty ingredients, with prices starting at $7.99.

You can choose from Margherita, which is a flatbread topped with tomato sauce, red grape tomatoes, mozzarella and fontina cheeses, and basil; Chipotle Chicken and Bacon, which features garlic cream sauce, red grape tomatoes, smoked pulled chicken breast, applewood smoked pork bacon, fontina and mozzarella cheeses, cilantro and a drizzle of chipotle aioli; and Cheese, which is topped with tomato sauce and fontina and mozzarella cheeses.

Fans have been flooding Twitter with positive reviews of the new menu item and sharing photos of their own flatbread pizzas. Here are some of the best tweets to get you hyped for Panera's latest launch.

It looks like the Chipotle Chicken and Bacon pizza has become a fan-favorite option, with the majority of fans giving a shoutout to the flavor.

The pizzas are the ultimate comfort food that you can share or enjoy alone.

The Margherita pizza is the perfect option for cheese lovers.

Customers can't get enough of the "delicious" bites.

If you decide to try out the menu item, it's important to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of Sept. 11, which include using a mobile order ahead option or placing a delivery order when possible to avoid extra outings. If you decide to dine in at Panera, make sure to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.