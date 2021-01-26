There's a new bread-inspired accessory that's going where no bread pillow has gone before. Like the baguette body pillow and the burrito blanket that came before it, Panera Bread's new Iced & Toasty Bread Bowl Glove features the beloved carb as its bread-spiration. If you love to sip on iced coffee but hate getting cold hands, you'll need to try your luck at winning one, because Panera isn't selling the exclusive hand warmer.

Back in 2019, comfy accessories made to look like your favorite carbs were all the rage — because who wouldn't want to snuggle up with a tasty loaf — and Panera is ringing in 2021 by making "bread-cessories" a ~thing~ again. Panera announced its new Iced & Toasty Bread Bowl Glove in a tweet on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and while you can't buy one, you can enter for a chance to win one of 450 hand warmers through Friday, Jan. 29. The café chain took inspo from a recent January 2021 Panera survey of 1,000 respondents 18 years or older, which indicated 78% of Americans still like ordering iced coffee in winter. So, if you love to sip iced java but hate having cold hands, Panera is bringing the gift of a hand warmer shaped like its fresh-baked bread bowls, and it's a coffee holder and glove all in one.

The hand warmer looks tasty enough to eat, with a textured bread design, a hole at the top to stick your coffee cup in, and a hole on one side of the bowl that's like a glove — but rest assured, it's not an actual bread bowl.

To see if you can score a bread bowl hand warmer, you'll need to head to icedandtoasty.com before Friday, Jan. 29. There, enter your address and any delivery instructions needed. From there, hit "Save and Continue." On the next page, fill out your email address and personal info and click "Order Now." The only thing left to do is wait to see if you're a lucky winner.

The winners of the bread bowl hand warmer will be selected via a random drawing and emailed that they've won on or around Saturday, Jan. 30.

Even if you aren't lucky enough to score the adorable bread glove, you can still get a consolation prize. When you sign up for unlimited coffee through the Panera Coffee Subscription via MyPanera+, you'll get your first three months free. If you're unfamiliar with the membership, it gives you unlimited iced or hot coffee for $8.99 per month.

If you're heading to Panera to caff-up, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. If you're a bread bowl hand warmer winner, you'll want to opt for contactless delivery, as well as discard any packaging. Don't forget to wash your hands after handling deliveries.

