If you're planning on redecorating your bedroom in the near future, you might want to consider a pillow that's shaped as a giant baguette. Why? Because food-inspired pillows and blankets are all the rage right now. Just take the burrito blanket, for example. The cozy wrap recently took the internet by storm, and the baguette body pillow is right there beside it. Plus, it's taking the term "comfort food" to a whole new level. If you want to add the bread-inspired plush to your room, then read on to find out where to get a baguette body pillow.

Like most items, you can buy the pillow on Amazon. However, there are a few things that you should know before adding it to your cart. For starters, the pillow comes in three sizes, and each size has its own price. The smallest pillow (11.8 inches long) is $7.08. The medium-sized pillow, which is 23.6 inches long, costs $9.99. And finally, the largest pillow is 31.5 inches long and runs for $16.83. Regardless of which size you choose, I'm sure the baguette body pillow will be a great asset to your home decor.

Plus, it seems super comfy. (I'd totally opt for the biggest one.)

Now that you know how much the baguette body pillow costs, let's talk about what it looks like. Based off of various product photos on Amazon, the pillow features a detailed baguette design that looks pretty dang realistic. That design is shown on both sides of the pillow, so you won't have to worry about flipping it around to show it off when your guests arrive. Just throw it onto your bed, couch, or chair and enjoy its baguette-inspired appearance.

Like I said, this thing is going to be your new favorite comfort food (literally), so get ready to cuddle.

While I'm on the topic of baguette body pillows, let's take a moment and talk about burrito blankets. You've probably seen the wrap-inspired throws online throughout the past few weeks, because they recently went viral on Twitter. Once people started catching onto them, they became a hot commodity on the web. If you haven't seen a burrito blanket yet, let me catch you up.

A burrito blanket is exactly what it sounds like: a blanket that looks like a dang burrito. A majority of them are beige and feature the same details that you'd see on an actual burrito wrap. Similar to the baguette body pillow, they look pretty realistic.

If you're hoping to give the burrito blanket a try, you can go ahead and buy one. Thankfully, a handful of online stores are selling it, so you shouldn't have a problem scoring one for your home. For instance, you can buy one on Etsy for $41.89 or on Amazon for $14.99. If you want to rock the burrito look at the beach this summer, you can even buy a burrito-inspired towel at Walmart. See? There are tons of burrito-inspired blankets to choose from, so pick your favorite.

I don't know about you, but I'm so ready to cozy up with a burrito blanket and a baguette body pillow. Talk about *true* comfort food, am I right?