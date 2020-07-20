If you've been scrolling on Instagram lately and spotted a cute earth-toned pan in your favorite influencer's kitchen, it's very likely that it's from Our Place. This brand's cookware has been taking over everyone's social media feeds, and rightfully so. Our Place's cookware will serve up major cuteness in your kitchen that can't be matched, and you'll want the 411 on all of this brand's products so you know what to expect when it arrives at your door.

You'll want to know the array of meals you can cook in their best-selling pan, and the fact that it has a built-in spoon holder which will keep you from dripping a garlic butter sauce all over your stovetop. (Phew!) You'll also want to know how to properly clean each of the pieces so you can spend an optimal amount of time enjoying the dish you made, with the help of a tasty recipe from a vegan cookbook you recently bought.

The clean-up process is by far the worst part of cooking, but this brand makes it easy so your meal can commence with ease. As a matter of fact, every part of your experience with their brand and your product will adhere to their meaningful mission of connecting with others at the kitchen table.

Let's get into their products, shall we? The Always Pan is a real home run for your kitchen and likely the item you saw on your Insta feed. It's specially designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware in your kitchen, and is currently available in four colors including spice, steam, char, and sage.

If you pre-order this pan, you'll have the joy of searing a steak, steaming fresh broccoli, sautéing a mix of shrimp and vegetables, and frying potatoes all in one place. The pan is designed to serve any meals you may make with its outer handle and thoughtful #look. It will also store your summer leftovers perfectly in your fridge.

The Always Pan is meant to replace your go-to "fry pan, sauté pan, steamer skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula," and a nearby spoon rest. If you live in a sweet, yet tiny, apartment, this pan is ideal because it's eliminating other appliances and utensils that would take up a lot of space. You can easily store this pan next to your cutting boards in your cabinet, or even keep it on your stove so it's ready when you want to make an egg in the morning.

Although it costs $145, it's like an entire cooking set in one. It's dishwasher safe, non-toxic and non-stick, and comes with a sweet steamer basket.

Our Place also sells plates, side bowls, and a set of four drinking glasses that'll spruce up your space. These items can be bought together with the Always Pan — thanks to their Dinner for 4 collection — or separately.

The brand is fairly new, and when they first launched, they partnered up with the Los Angeles Food Policy Council to ensure members of the Los Angeles community have "access to good food," according to their mission statement. So, with every purchase you make now or in the future, you know your money is being put toward bettering the planet and the people who live on it. You can even submit ideas to Our Place for who they should partner with next by reaching out with your name and the necessary information to hello@fromourplace.com.