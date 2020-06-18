These Cookbooks By Black Authors Are Filled With Inspiring Stories & Tasty Recipes

If you're ready to further diversify your palette, there are tons of cookbooks written by Black authors ready to be part of your growing kitchen collection. During a time when it's imperative to amplify Black voices and promote the work of Black creators, especially in the cooking space, these books will not only increase your awareness of and appreciation for the traditions behind these delectable dishes, but you'll also be encouraging and bolstering future support for the Black community.

In addition to dynamite recipes, you'll find each cookbook on this list is fit to burst with anecdotes and memories that make each plate more meaningful and enjoyable to prepare. In Jerrelle Guy's cookbook, Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing, she includes snacks that remind her of her childhood. Her father loved "the marriage of the sweet and salty" topping on an oatmeal cream pie with sliced cheddar cheese. At the time, Guy thought the orange cheese on top was gross, but it later served as inspiration behind the Oatmeal Cheddar Cheese Moon Pies in her cookbook.

Jam Sessions, created by the team at Trade Street Jam Co., is jam-packed with delicious drinks, waffles, and dressings, each developed and shared on social media by owner and CEO Ashley Rouse. The cookbook spotlights low-sugar, vegan jam, as Rouse guides you in making them part of your pizza or grill nights. She created the recipes after quitting her job and moving to Brooklyn, telling Essence in Feb. 2019 that the book was inspired by fans requesting a cookbook of her jams and more. The final masterpiece has spunk and personality, with its colorful pages and pun-laded recipes inspiring you to create a jam session of your own as you cook your way through its pages.

Adding any of these cookbooks to your shelf should always be a no-brainer, but as people across the U.S. come together to protest unjust instances of police brutality, and as thousands donate to bail funds after the senseless death of George Floyd and the killings of Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castille, Tamir Rice, Oscar Grant, and dozens more, use this moment to analyze your cookbook collection. Make a concerted effort to diversify what you read and how you cook by adding more Black authors to your shelf.

1. 'Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing' by Jerrelle Guy 'Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing' by Jerrelle Guy $21.99 | AfriWare Books This cookbook by Jerrelle Guy, the powerhouse behind the Chocolate For Basil cooking blog, is dedicated to baked goods. It's broken up into sections based on the five senses to ensure you're fully immersed in the experience of making Fudgy Flourless Brownies or Peaches and Cream Cake. Every recipe lets you to dive into the world of Guy as she shares her palette through her memories.

2. 'Jam Sessions' by Trade Street Jam Co. 'Jam Sessions' Cookbook Digital Download by Trade Street Jam Co. $15 | Trade Street Jam Co. Ashley Rouse from Trade Street Jam Co. came out with a cookbook so you can turn her tasty, "non-conventional" products — like Smoked Yellow Peach Jam and Strawberry Chipotle and Fig Jam — into milkshakes, sweet cocktails, tangy dressings, and more. The cookbook is just one product her New York City-based business offers, which, according to the website, Rouse began in a small North Carolina apartment.

3. 'Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration' by Carla Hall with Genevieve Ko 'Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration' by Carla Hall with Genevieve Ko $29.99 $26.99 | Brain Lair Books You may have already watched Carla Hall lend her expertise on ABC's The Chew or Bravo's Top Chef. Her latest cookbook takes you straight to the TV personality's roots in Nashville. There are a total of 145 original recipes in the book, most of which you'll immediately want to add to your weekly rotation. Each dish you make and each bite you take will end in a true celebration of culture and food.

4. 'Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes for the Southern Flavors of Smoke, Sugar, Spice, and Soul' by Jenné Claiborne 'Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes for the Southern Flavors of Smoke, Sugar, Spice, and Soul' by Jenné Claiborne $19.99 | Loyalty Bookstore Are you vegan, or do you enjoy vegan foods? If so, look no further than this cookbook by Jenné Claiborne, the woman behind the blog, recipes, and videos over at Sweet Potato Soul. Claiborne is a blogger, author, and YouTuber. Her recipes include dishes like Bourbon BBQ Tempeh Sliders and Fried Cauliflower Chicken. You can watch her cook those tasty recipes and pick up new tricks from her via her YouTube channel.

6. 'Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African-American Cooking' by Toni Tipton-Martin 'Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African-American Cooking' by Toni Tipton-Martin $35 | Pyramid Books The pan of perfectly prepared shrimp on the cover of Toni Tipton-Martin's cookbook will catch your eye, make you hungry, and entice you to pick up a copy of Tipton-Martin's masterpiece. The book is overflowing with heart and history, and Tipton-Martin's recipes recently got a shoutout from none other than Sen. Kamala Harris. Jubilee features over 100 recipes, and you should try to make every single one, like Sweet Potato Biscuits, Baked Ham Glazed with Champagne, and Pecan Pie with Bourbon.

7. 'Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family' by Alice Randall and Caroline Randall Williams 'Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family' by Alice Randall and Caroline Randall Williams $30 $27 | Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery The mother-and-daughter duo of Alice Randall and Caroline Randall Williams prove that recipes are memories meant to be passed down from one generation to the next. Get a glimpse into their family, culture, and history with recipes such as Fiery Green Beans and Sinless Sweet Potato Pie.

9. 'The Up South Cookbook: Chasing Dixie in a Brooklyn Kitchen' by Nicole A. Taylor 'The Up South Cookbook: Chasing Dixie in a Brooklyn Kitchen' by Nicole A. Taylor $26.95 | The Dock Bookshop Have you ever wanted to make fried chicken at home? Do you have a soft spot in your heart for flavors like coconut and lemon? Nicole A. Taylor is ready to guide you in cooking all the classic dishes of the South, and while she's at it, she's going to use the recipes to educate you on her delicious roots. Each recipe comes with a side of appreciation for foods that may make you feel closer to home, even when they're given a modern twist.

10. 'Zoe's Ghana Kitchen' by Zoe Adjonyoh 'Zoe's Ghana Kitchen' by Zoe Adjonyoh $29.99 | Black Pearl Books Chef Zoe Adjonyoh shares an endless list of food secrets in her cookbook. Never again will you eat a boring, flavorless meal, because Adjonyoh brings traditional Ghanaian recipes into your kitchen that are buzzing with flavor. There are chapters dedicated to how to cook a yam or plantain five different ways, and what spices to add to your kitchen for delicious eating.

11. 'Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes' by Bryant Terry 'Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes' by Bryant Terry $30 $27 | The Tiny Bookstore If there is a such thing as "vegetable kingdom," it's right here in Terry's book. One look at it and you'll want to eat every meal Terry creates. You'll also learn how to easily forge vegan delicacies with the ingredients available in the grocery stores. Pick this book up for all your upcoming kitchen adventures — it's been dubbed "phenomenal" by distinguished professor and political activist Angela Davis.