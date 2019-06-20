Every summer, I get mega-excited for Old Navy's $1 Dolla Balla Flip Flop sale, but if you think that's the only time to save big at the iconic store, think again. The flip flop sale might be over, but once you hear the news regarding Old Navy's Summer 2019 Sale, I don't think you'll mind. There are major savings to be had, and it's all going down as we speak, so grab your coin and get ready to be tempted by all the deals I'll detail below. Sorry not sorry.

To be clear, Old Navy is already one of the most affordable stores selling great-quality staples in the game, but savings on top of already-affordable prices are A-OK with me, thank you very much. I'll take all the discounts I can get! And shopping the sale in stores and online on the Old Navy website couldn't be easier. Instead of being required to use a physical coupon or enter a code at checkout, sale prices are already marked, so you can see everything available with a quick scroll of the site. All shorts, tees, and dresses are half off, according to the website, so it's safe to say you'll be overwhelmed with options.

Personally, I'll be using this sale as an opportunity to pick up some red, white, and blue pieces to start building my Fourth of July weekend wardrobe:

There are a ton of Americana-themed slogan tees in the sale, and the "Land of the Free" Slim-Fit Graphic Ringer Tee ($9, originally $17, oldnavy.com) is my personal fave:

"Land of the Free" Slim-Fit Graphic Ringer Tee $17 $9 | Old Navy Buy Now

For a throw-on-and-go fit that still looks cute, I'm all about the effortless vibes of the Tencel Chambray Shirt Dress ($14, originally $35, oldnavy.com):

Tencel Chambray Shirt Dress $35 $14 | Old Navy Buy Now

Which, of course, I'd pair with the All American Patterned Flip-Flops ($3, originally $5, oldnavy.com) for an extra-festive finishing touch:

All American Patterned Flip-Flops $5 $3 | Old Navy Buy Now

They're more than $1, but they're so darn cute, I don't mind. Moving right along to shorts, Old Navy has some fantastic options, and while I'm a fan of their basics, I'm really into these patterned picks.

Yellow Stripe Mid-Rise Everyday Linen-Blend Shorts $27 $14 | Old Navy Buy Now

High-Rise Tie-Waist Gingham Shorts $27 $14 | Old Navy Buy Now

See what I mean? This sale is jam-packed with great pieces! There's also a lot of swimwear marked at half off right now, and I couldn't be more excited.

I'm a one-piece sort of gal, and this golden yellow Sun Kissed Graphic Scoop-Back Swimsuit ($20, originally $40, oldnavy.com) really caught my attention:

Sun Kissed Graphic Scoop-Back Swimsuit $40 $20 | Old Navy Buy No

But I'm also obsessed with the cute bow details on the Tie-Front Keyhole Swimsuit ($23, originally $45, oldnavy.com) in this gorgeous green hue:

Tie-Front Keyhole Swimsuit $45 $23 Buy Now

Is this sale the best thing that ever happened to my summer wardrobe? Or the worst thing that ever happened to my wallet? Either way, I'm shopping 'til I drop! If you feel the same, take advantage of the sale while you can, as Old Navy has yet to announce an end date for the deals, but the savings are yours for the taking right now, both online and in stores.