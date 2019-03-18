If you've got plans after class or work, cancel them promptly and make new ones to take yourself on a virtual shopping spree. Old Navy's spring 2019 collection is on sale, along with literally everything else on the retailer's website, meaning you have no excuse not to finally get that trendy yellow cardigan you've been dying for or those denim shorts you'll desperately need come spring. All of the retailer's offerings are a whopping 40 percent off (and I mean all, there are zero exclusions or caveats), so it's accurate to say that ignoring your warm weather shopping today wouldn't just be silly, it would be straight up irresponsible. Just run with it, okay?

Almost everything in Old Navy's new spring collection retails for under $50 normally, so with the sale you'll basically be able to score pieces from it for pennies. It's chock full of appropriately bright colors as well as rugby stripes, ditsy florals, breezy dresses, ringer tees, printed swimwear and more. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout so go ahead and full up your cart with the pieces that catch your eye and watch the savings roll in. Check out the new collection in full here or shop some of the freshest picks below.

Fresh Pick

Waist-Defined Flutter-Sleeve Midi for Women $45 Old Navy Buy Now

This dress is bright, airy, and boasts a charming floral print. It's the perfect piece for festive weekend events and could be dressed up with strappy heels or down with white sneakers.

Pink Persuasion

Round Color-Frame Sunglasses for Women $13 Old Navy Buy Now

What's a spring wardrobe without some outfit-making sunnies? This pair of millennial pink glasses will help you throw shade the cute way.

Sunshine State of Mind

Ruffled-Shoulder Floral-Print Shirt for Women $33 Old Navy Buy Now

Yellow plus flowers and ruffles equals the cutest blouse on earth.

Denim Daze

Slim Distressed Denim Cut-Offs for Women $25 Old Navy Buy Now

If booty shorts that feel like underwear aren't your thing, consider these cutoffs. Boasting a five inch inseam and relaxed fit, they're beyond comfy.

Draw the Line

Striped Twill Button-Front Shirt for Women $30 Old Navy Buy Now

Simple yet chic, this breathable blouse features bubblegum pink stripes and a collarless design.

Baby Blue

Slouchy Soft-Brushed V-Neck Cardi for Women $35 Old Navy Buy Now

Because spring nights can still be a bit chilly, this uber soft cardigan is a must.

Walking On Sunshine

Sueded Block-Heel Mules for Women $40 Old Navy Buy Now

Heeled mules will never go out of style for their comfort factor and ability to pair with anything. This yellow pair featuring a knotted detail is especially cool.

Jumpsuit Up

Textured Bouclé Wrap-Back Tie-Belt Jumpsuit for Women $40 Old Navy Buy Now

Sometimes, putting together an outfit is the last think you want to do. For those days, there are jumpsuits. Featuring a striped print and tie waist belt, this style blends comfort and cool effortlessly.

Tie The Knot

Patterned Tie-Hem Linen-Blend Shirt for Women $33 Old Navy Buy Now

Pairs well with denim (and many other things).

Peek-A-Boo

Tie-Front Keyhole Swimsuit for Women $45 Old Navy Buy Now

Between the gingham print and the knotted cutouts, there's so much to love about this swimsuit.

Season's Greetings

Printed Terry-Cloth Beach Towel $12 Old Navy Buy Now

If That '70s Show was a towel it might look something like this retro-inspired design.

Simple Pleasures

Slim-Fit High-Neck Tank for Women $17 Old Navy Buy Now

You can never have too many simple striped tops, especially if they feature red details around the neckline and arms like the one above. Pair it with a black mini skirt and red lips and you've got yourself a killer seasonal look.