Pat yourself on the back, because you're coming away from a seriously intense (and possibly even chaotic) experience. After all, you've survived what could possibly have been the wildest full moon of the entire year. If you need a second to catch your breath, you're in luck, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 2, 2020. Although the chaos certainly isn't over, you're reaching a turning point in all this madness and it might give you one less thing to worry about. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Gemini, Scorpio, or Pisces, it's you who will appreciate the astrological forecast the most.

As of Nov. 3 at 12:49 p.m. ET, Mercury retrograde will officially come to an end. The backward tailspin of the messenger planet has likely been an emotionally harrowing, confusing, and vulnerable experience. Secrets may have spilled, exes may have resurrected, and rumors may have circulated with wild abandon. However, this Mercury retrograde may also have given you a sense of closure as you sorted through baggage from your past and finally let it all go. And now that Mercury retrograde is over, you can really let it all go.

But that doesn't mean the challenge stops there. Mercury will immediately turn around and form a difficult square with Saturn — planet of limitations and karma — on Nov. 6. This essentially extends the communication crisis by a long shot, making it harder to feel heard and nervous about speaking your mind. Even though there could be a lot of stress on the way, you're this much closer to getting through it.

Scorpio season is all about transformation. When the phoenix perishes, it rises from its ashes in a fiery new flame, reborn. Keep that in mind as you overcome what this week has in store:

Gemini: Things Are Starting To Turn Around In A Beautiful Way

Are you ready to breathe a sigh of relief, Gemini? Mercury retrograde is finally over and no one's happier about it than you. That's because Mercury is your ruling planet, meaning that you feel its retrograde harder than most zodiac signs. With the sun and Mercury in your creative fifth house of pleasure and self-expression, you're feeling so much more freedom and way more inspiration than you were before. In fact, you might feel as if the sun is shining on you after a long period of darkness. Remember that no matter what you're going through, there's always an opportunity to have fun.

Scorpio: Your Birthday Season Is Getting Better And Better

The sun is in your first house of the self, meaning that it's your solar return. This is an exciting astrological moment in which you take stock of how far you've come and make plans for where you're headed. Now that Mercury retrograde is over, you can start putting those plans in motion for real. Mercury retrograde has the tendency to cause confusion and missed connections, making it difficult to grasp the future. But with that that out of the way, your vision is rejuvenating and your spirit is awakening. Get it, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're Opening Your Mind And Seeing With Clarity

So many of us hate the idea of getting lost. They just want to map out their destination, take the fastest route there is, and call it a day. However, you don't always see it that way, Pisces. You don't mind taking the longer road if it means getting to see new and beautiful things. With the sun in your expansive ninth house of adventure and spontaneity, all you feel like doing is getting lost and stumbling upon unexpected sources of magic. Oh, all the wonderful places you'll go, Pisces.