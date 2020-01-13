NikkieTutorials Came Out As Transgender & The Video Is Absolutely Everything

While many beauty lovers know Dutch YouTuber NikkieTutorials for her full-coverage foundation and always-on-point brows, the influencer's most recent video has fans praising her for her bravery and honesty instead. NikkieTutorials came out as transgender in a video called "I'm Coming Out." uploaded to her YouTube channel, which boasts over 12 million subscribers. "Today, I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," Nikkie began. "Today, I am taking back my own power."

Without a moment to spare, Nikkie got right to the point when it came to sharing a major part of her liffe that she'd kept quiet for some time. "I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me, me," she said, adding, "Damn, it feels good to finally do it." That part of her life, it turns out, is that Nikkie identifies as a transgender woman. "It is time to let go and be truly free. When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," she shared.

Check out the complete video below to hear Nikkie's announcement in all its moving, emotional glory:

NikkieTutorials on YouTube

Since starting her channel back in 2008, Nikkie's YouTube content has largely revolved around beauty tutorials that praise "The Power of Makeup." But she gave a sincere smile as she told her fans it was time to explore the Power of Me — and the Power of You, too. In being open with her audience, Nikkie shared that she hopes to inspire others to do the same. "I am here to openly share that I am transgender. And with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood," she said. "This world needs us. We need to accept each other. We need to respect each other. But most of all, we need to hear each other and understand."

Nikkie's heartwarming honesty and message of inclusivity speak volumes of her incredible character. "It doesn’t matter what type of label someone belongs to, what kind of hair color someone has, the type of clothing they wear, their height, their weight, their size, the way they look, the way they want to express themselves," she said throughout her video. "It is 2020, and it is time for us to understand, accept, hear, and respect. The time for you to love yourself and express yourself the way you truly feel is now."

Forever one to keep it real, Nikkie shared that her own journey toward acceptance wasn't always easy. In reference to working for self-love and to be true to herself, she shared, "I have taken that step many years ago — many years ago. But I’m fighting my battles every single day. I know you guys are out there, too. It won’t be easy, but damn, it will be so worth it."

At the start of the video, Nikkie shared that she actually "did not expect today to be the day" that she shared this part of her. "I always wanted to share this side of my story with you — I just wanted to do it under my conditions," she said later in the video. "But apparently, we live in a world where other people hate on people that are truly themselves. I have been blackmailed by people that wanted to leak my story to the press." She continued that the "vile" and "gross" prospect of people being unable to respect her identity (and how and when she chose to share it) was frightening, but that she is not scared to reveal this part of her.

Congratulations to Nikkie on sharing her story, on showcasing a remarkable amount of bravery and courage in doing so, and on inspiring an audience that spreads well beyond her usual beauty-loving subscribers. Here's to a new year filled with even more love, acceptance, and respect for all.