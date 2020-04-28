Nick Viall Slammed Madison Prewett For Being "Vain" & A "Liar"

The Bachelorette production may be on hold, but the Bachelor Nation drama keeps coming in hot. During the Monday, April 27 episode of The Viall Files, Nick Viall slammed Madison Prewett for being “vain” and a “liar,” thanks to some shady Instagram drama that went down in January. (Elite Daily reached out to Prewett’s rep for comment on Viall’s allegations and didn’t hear back in time for publication.)

Because January legit feels like it took place 84 years ago, here’s a quick refresher: Prewett posted a photo of her date with Peter Weber, then commented on it, “Beautiful date, Madi. You are so genuine and real.” Bachelor fan account @BachSleuthers caught a screenshot of the comment before it was deleted, which prompted some fans to believe Prewett had intended to leave the praise from a fan account. Her friend claimed she left the comment while accidentally logged into Prewett’s account (which she claimed to have accessed while her friend was filming The Bachelor), but not everyone bought that explanation.

So, back to Viall. He didn’t shy away from going off on Prewett while talking to podcast guest Lauren Zima:

We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar. It's true! I mean, people wanna forget. I know Madison wants to forget it. But, her Instagram. That's not an allegation. It's a fact she did that. And listen, it is silly and trivial, right? And there's a logical explanation for it, which is that she wanted people to like her. It's a totally relatable thing. Listen, I'm more critical of that, and I know Madison thinks I don't like her and I know people think I've been hard on Madison. I think she's just fine, I've even defended Madison. But if you're gonna be righteous and you're gonna be pious, and you're gonna, like, talk about your relationship with God, and how you want to be an example to young women, blah blah blah blah blah, then I hold you to a higher standard. And so don't be a liar, don't be vain. I'm vain, I can be vain! Don't have your family use Bruce Pearl's house for your hometown and sell it as your own home. When it's not your home!

ABC

It’s been a rough week for Prewett. After she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday, April 21 that Weber was “calling” and “texting” to “get back together” two days before he reunited with Kelley Flanagan, Weber refuted her claims. "[Y]ou’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…" he wrote in an Instagram comment. He then unfollowed her.

On March 9, the day before The Bachelor’s Season 24 finale aired, Viall theorized about Prewett and Weber’s compatibility with Elite Daily, implying the couple wasn’t strong enough to last. “The obvious question with Madison and Peter is how much is it a conflict between her faith and his? Sometimes, when we’re young, we try to fit a square peg into a round hole," he said. "And sometimes, we confuse fighting for love with forcing something that’s just not compatible. When you first fall in love, there's chemistry and excitement. We confuse love with lust. But there's a big difference between that initial excitement [of meeting someone] and feeling that this is the woman I want to spend every day with for the rest of my life.”

Considering that Prewett has stayed friendly with her former Bachelor co-stars and that Weber is reportedly “fully” dating Flanagan, it looks like everyone is moving on before the shade spiral churns too far.