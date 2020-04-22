Just when you thought there truly could not be any more drama left to be had between him and his many exes, Peter Weber left a sassy comment for Madison Prewett on Instagram, then unfollowed her. He wrote his last words for his most recent ex under a clip of Prewett's April 21 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, posted by @bachelornationscoop. Prewett can be heard describing how she felt when those pictures of Weber and Kelley Flanagan flirting it up in Chicago started floating around the internet back in March.

"I guess I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation," Prewett explained in the clip. "Again, I want the best for the both of them but I definitely was thrown off… To be honest, what was really confusing to me is that two days before he was spotted in Chicago he was, like, calling me and texting me and being like ‘I miss you’ and ‘Let’s get back together.’"

Prewett went on to explain that she understands that they had just undergone an emotionally trying experience and "everybody handles that differently" but Weber was not here for it.

He responded to the post by tagging Prewett in the comments section and writing, "you’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…"

According to Cosmopolitan, he then apparently proceeded to unfollow her.

But Prewett still follows him:

News of Weber's romance with Flanagan broke on March 26 when they were spotted totally ignoring social distancing orders by engaging in some major PDA by the lake in Chicago:

March 26 also happens to be Prewett's birthday, a point she covered during her Off the Vine appearance. “It kind of felt like it was a jab at me to do that on my birthday and to not even like reach out or anything,” she said. Prewett was doubly hurt because Flanagan was apparently her best friend in the house. "We were best friends, actually. We were inseparable throughout the entire process,” she told Bristowe before noting she and her former bestie haven't spoken “in a really long time."

Weber admitted he's quarantining with Flanagan in Chicago during an April 7 episode of The Viall Files. "She's always been supportive of me. Long story short, I wasn't working so I thought I'd go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff... and it kind of just became a thing where we've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry," Weber told Viall. "We just enjoy each other's company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin [Kendrick] as well."

Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

That being said, he made it clear they're not officially dating. "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship," he told Viall. "I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

If this isn't the most tangled web ever woven, then what is?