It hasn't even been a month since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kicked off their various wedding festivities, and yet, it feels like they've been in love for a lifetime. Sorry not sorry — this couple totally turns me into a hopeless romantic. If you're swooning as hard as I am, you're probably wondering what Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2018 holiday photo looks like, because you know it's bound to give you heart-eyes.

Now that all their major wedding events are behind them, it sounds like Priyanka and Nick are ready for a relaxing and intimate Christmas. After a wild few weeks that included tying the knot in India and returning for a Christian reception in the U.S., who can blame them for wanting to lay low and spend some quality time with family?

With how unbelievably stunning and jaw-dropping all their wedding photos were, you were probably expecting something just as over-the-top for the holidays. I'm here to report that the photo is totally casual and down-to-earth. With all the publicity they've had to deal with lately and all the glitz and glamour they've been keeping up with, it makes total sense. To me, this photo shows that at the end of the day, family is what matters most to this pair of newly weds. Upon posting the photo just this morning, Priyanka captioned it with: "Love you family #famjam#christmaseve".

Goodness, is that a family you want to be apart of or what? With Priyanka's mom standing right in-between Nick's mom and dad, it warms my heart to know that everyone is getting along so well and that the marriage is off to a great start. Even though Priyanka and Nick have only been marred for a short while, it sounds like all their in-laws are meshing totally well.

And, of course we can't ignore the fact that Joe and Sophie are also there. Honestly, the thought of these four spending the holidays together is nothing short of awesome. Come on, let's all just admit how much we want to be a part of this family. Just throwing this out there: I'm definitely up for adoption, guys!

In all seriousness though, the bad-assery of the Chopra-Jonas-Turner clan has got me totally enchanted. Right before posting the holiday shot of the whole family together, Priyanka posted a photo of her with her arms around both her husband Nick and her brother-in-law, Joe, on Instagram. "Brothers in (my) arms 😂.. always and forever #christmaseve," she wrote in the caption. I mean, come on! Just look at Priyanka's sleek sunglasses look that just screams: "I've probably got the coolest family in existence and I know it." Clearly, there's no awkwardness amongst the newly-minted family, and I'm here for it.

No one can deny how much confidence and pride this family exudes, and who knows? Maybe by next year, there will even be some newly born babies in the holiday mix. After all, Priyanka definitely made it clear that babies are on her mind. In fact, Entertainment Tonight reported that Priyanka stated, "I just have, like, a few friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God, I need to catch up!'"

With all the excitement I've got over how genuine and sweet Priyanka and Nick's first holiday photo was, I just can't even contain myself at the thought of a baby possibly being in next year's photo.