Although there are virtually zero places to turn to for IRL clothing shopping while social distancing and closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continue, if you’re looking for some new ‘fits to show off during your neighborhood walk or your next Zoom conference, look no further than Missguided’s March 2020 sale, where everything is 50% off. The sale includes everything from loungewear basics to spring dresses and bathing suits, so no matter how or why you want to expand your closet right now, you can definitely find what you’re looking for during Missguided’s sale.

If you’re looking for a sweet summer dress, this Lilac Dobby Milkmaid Skater Dress ($24, Missguided), with its ruffles and pastels, is perfect for the coming warmer weather. There are also tons of blazers to shop, like this Blue Co-Ord Oversized Double Breasted Blazer ($36, Missguided) and this Silver Co-Ord Reflective Tailored Jacket ($38, Missguided). Blazers have taken over runways and street style with no signs of stopping, and it will continue to be one of summer’s biggest trends. You can even start prepping for all of your beach looks with Missguided’s extensive selection of bathing suits and cover-ups.

With ongoing concerns over coronavirus across the nation and the world, many are struggling to figure out what their new “normal” is, and that includes online shopping. At this time, it appears Missguided is running business as usual, so you can expect your packages to arrive in a timely manner. When it comes to items shipping through the mail, there is “no evidence of people getting infected from packages,” Dr. Elizabeth McGraw, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, previously told Elite Daily. A preliminary study from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases suggests the virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, so it’s best to take precautions with mail and deliveries as they arrive. “When a package arrives,” Dr. Elizabeth McGraw previously said she recommends using “gloves to handle it, and also let it sit for three days before opening.”

However, if you’re curious about and/or are questioning the ethics of online shopping right now, Dr. McGraw previously told Elite Daily, “I would not stop online shopping, although I would certainly only order much-needed products to reduce the impact on the system,” especially with respect to delivery personnel as well as production employees working in fulfillment centers for online orders. You don’t have to completely stop online shopping. You can still get the new bathing suit you’ve been eyeing or a new outfit to make you feel better while working from home — just keep things in perspective.

