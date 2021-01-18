The former first lady has received tons of social media love since turning 57 on Jan. 17, but Mindy Kaling's Becoming photo for Michelle Obama's birthday is definitely one of my favorite tributes. Kaling took to Instagram on Jan. 17 to recreate the cover of Obama's 2018 memoir, which she posted along with a sweet caption.

"I had so much fun posing as this queen in honor of her birthday," Kaling wrote. "I am so happy you exist, you're a role model for me, for my daughter, and for my son. You remind me constantly how to handle adversity not with anger, but with grace. And you do it all while looking incredibly fashionable. Happy birthday @michelleobama."

This isn't the first time Kaling has shown her support for Obama. After Obama launched her 62 Million Girls campaign in September 2015 (which is focused on raising awareness about the millions of girls around the world who lack access to education), Kaling spread the word on her own IG. "I was all smiles because I got to go to school and be myself," Kaling wrote alongside a childhood photo. "#62MillionGirls don't have that chance. Let's end that." Yes for women supporting women!

Plenty of other powerful women also took to social media to celebrate Capricorn queen Obama on her 57th birthday. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted a photo of herself with Obama on Twitter along with the message, "Thank you for pouring every ounce of yourself into empowering the next generation of leaders. Our country, and myself, are better off because of you."

Soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also wished Obama a happy birthday, taking to Instagram to share a photo of the two along with the simple message, "Happy Birthday, Michelle."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis — who will soon be portraying Obama in the upcoming Showtime series First Ladies — posted a birthday tribute as well. "Happy, happiest of birthdays @MichelleObama!" Davis captioned a cute pic of her and Obama. "Thank you for your authenticity, beauty, courage, intelligence and loyalty. You're OUR hero, sis!! I hope to honor you and all you are in my portrayal of you! Love ya."

And of course, the former POTUS showed his wife some birthday love as well. Barack Obama took to IG on Jan. 17 to share a gorgeous throwback photo of the birthday girl, which showed his wife as a younger woman wearing a bright orange tank top and standing near a cluster of palm trees. "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend," he captioned the photo. "Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Happy belated birthday to Michelle Obama, and congratulations to Mindy Kaling for winning second place for the best birthday post. (Sorry, Mindy, but Barack's post takes the cake.)