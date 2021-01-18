There's no day like your birthday to post a fire selfie, and Capricorn queen Michelle Obama's 57th birthday Instagram selfie isn't just stunning — it also delivers a powerful message. "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!" she captioned her Jan. 17 post, which featured a black-and-white makeup-free selfie. "I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all." Aww.

This isn't the first time the former First Lady has gotten candid about the difficulties brought on by the past year. In August, Michelle opened up about her "low-grade depression" during an episode of her podcast. "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression," she explained. "Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Michelle urged those who were similarly struggling to give themselves time to grieve. "I hope you're listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that's coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it," she wrote. Wise as always, Michelle.

Though Michelle's birthday post was a gift to everyone, Barack's birthday post for Michelle truly honored his special lady. On Jan. 17, Barack shared a gorgeous throwback photo of Michelle, which showed his wife as a younger woman wearing a bright orange tank top and standing near a cluster of palm trees. "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend," he captioned the photo. "Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche." My heart!

Since leaving office, the Obamas have gotten more candid about their personal lives and their marriage than ever, and IMO, it's so refreshing. In his 2020 memoir, A Promised Land, Barack even shared the devastating effect the presidency had on his marriage. "...Despite Michelle's success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine," Barack wrote. According to Barack, he often found himself missing "those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered," but Barack's birthday post for Michelle proves these two are as loved-up as ever.

Shout-out to the Obamas for always keeping it real, and Michelle, please keep those fire selfies coming.