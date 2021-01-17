Michelle Obama is getting lots of love on her 57th birthday. Unsurprisingly, one of the sweetest birthday wishes came from a certain former president. On Sunday, Dec. 17, Barack Obama's 57th birthday post for Michelle revealed both a gorgeous throwback photo of her and used an adorable nickname.

In the post, Former President Obama shared a stunning pic of a younger Michelle standing beside some palm trees in a bright orange tank top.

He began the caption by writing, "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend."

"Every moment with you is a blessing," Obama continued, wrapping up the post by adding, "Love you, Miche."

This is far from the first time that the couple have shared heartwarming tributes to one another on social media. In the midst of campaigning for President-Elect Joe Biden in October, Barack made time to share a sweet Insta anniversary post celebrating his marriage to the former FLOTUS.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," he wrote on Oct. 3, 2020. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

In her own wedding anniversary post on Instagram, Michelle shared a candid look of the couple seemingly enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

"28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion," she wrote, adding, "So grateful to have him as a partner throughout everything life throws of us."

The couple also make sure to use their social media presence to advocate for issues that are important to them besides voting. On Christmas Day 2020, Obama shared that Michelle had gifted him a drawing from artist Valentino Dixon, a Black man who spent two decades beyond bars after being convicted and incarcerated for a crime he didn't do at just 21 years old.

"Today, Valentino travels extensively to share his story and promote the need for criminal justice reform," Obama wrote alongside a photo of him admiring Dixon's work. "And thankfully, for me and for so many others, [Dixon] continues to draw. I’m so proud to have one of his works to display," Obama added.

Let's hope that Barack and Michelle will share adorable relationship pics and raise awareness about issues that matter for years to come. Happy birthday, Michelle!