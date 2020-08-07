Michelle Obama wants people to know it's OK to feel all the feelings. After revealing she's been suffering from "low-grade depression" due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing racism in the United States, and the current political administration, Obama shared a message of hope with her fans. Michelle Obama's Instagram about her low-grade depression puts a lot of things into perspective, and will make you feel not so alone.

Obama got real about her current state of mind during a Wednesday, Aug. 5 episode of her podcast. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression," Obama explained. "Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

The Becoming author went on to share that she's been losing sleep because she's "worrying about something, or there’s a heaviness” weighing on her. Obama's real talk caused an outpouring of messages of support from her fans who expressed their concern for the former First Lady.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, Obama penned a heartfelt message of thanks to her followers for their sweet messages.

"I’m doing just fine," she wrote. "There’s no reason to worry about me. Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."

Obama went on to note that she knows she isn't alone in feeling this way, and she hopes her followers will listen to their heart and give themselves time to grieve and feel all the emotions when necessary.

"The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me," she wrote. "So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it."

While Obama is grateful that people reached out to her to make sure she is doing OK, she encouraged readers to also reach out "to all those you’re closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a video chat," and told them to not "be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself."

In a world where many people look to portray the "perfect" image on social media, it's comforting seeing women as powerful and quote-unquote "put-together" as Obama get real about the fact that we can all use a little love, light, and support now and then.