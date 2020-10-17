Miley took to the stage with another iconic cover, and her latest recreation is for all the Britney fans. Yet again, Cyrus proved she knows how to change up a song and make it her own, even if it happens to be a cover from pop icon Britney Spears. Combining some raw vocals and a country-rock sound, Miley Cyrus' cover of Britney Spears' "Gimme More" is a must-watch.

On Friday, Oct. 16, Cyrus performed on MTV Unplugged, taking on the Spears song in a gutsy cover of what is typically a dance-pop tune. Wearing a zebra print dress, matching gloves, and oversized sunglasses she took to the stage and crooned out her surprising version of the bop. The whole stage echoed her jungle theme, with tropical plants and the band behind her wearing some other animal prints, along with masks.

As soon as the music started, you could tell Cyrus' version of "Gimme More" would be very different. Cyrus leaned into her country roots to give a more rock-inspired twist to Spears' club banger.

The original tune was the 2007 hit single off of Spears' fifth album, Blackout. You can watch Cyrus' full performance below.

Cyrus has spoken about her love for Spears' music quite a few times. Earlier in 2020, Cyrus reflected on growing up as a Spears superfan after seeing the pop star cover "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" in the 2002 movie Crossroads.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The MTV Unplugged concert also featured Cyrus' little sister, Noah. The pair joined together for a duet of Noah's song, "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."

Both sisters shared the performance on Instagram, posting photos of the epic moment. "We got so high we saw Jesus," Miley wrote alongside a picture of them performing together. Her sister also posted the stunning performance photo, as well as a video clip of the duet. She wrote, "I told Miley next year's gonna be our b*tch and she said 'why wait till next year?"

Billy Ray Cyrus also posted the pic, calling himself a #ProudPappy.

The two sisters took on Noah's song in a duet that highlighted how well their voices blend together:

During her Unplugged performance, Cyrus also covered songs from The Velvet Underground and Pearl Jam, which she first hinted at on Instagram, telling her fans they'd love the upcoming performance "If you dig Britney Spears, The Velvet Underground, and/or Pearl Jam."

Cyrus' "Gimme More" cover is the latest in her string of reimagining classic tracks. Most recently,she debuted her cover of the classic tune Hall & Oates' "Maneater" on a Sept. 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Not only did she kill that cover, but she also joked that it was dedicated to her "future ex-husband." She also got a ton of attention for her passionate cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" recently.

With all these killer covers Cyrus has been delivering in 2020, fans might be ready for a full album of covers from the pop star.