For Britney Spears stans, watching the 2002 road-trip movie Crossroads is a holy experience. Not only was it written by a then-unknown Shonda Rhimes, but it also marked Spears' only feature film acting role ever, so it's no wonder fans love to watch it. And it turns out, one of those fans is Miley Cyrus, whose quotes about Britney Spears in Crossroads explain why the movie was hugely formative for her.

Nowadays, Cyrus is a beloved pop icon in her own right, but before she became a superstar, she had her own group of musical heroes. When asked about the posters she had on her wall growing up in a June 23 interview with Variety, Cyrus revealed she decorated her childhood bedroom with photos of Britney Spears, NSYNC, Metallica, Hilary Duff, Joan Jett, and Pat Benatar. It was Cyrus' love of both Spears and Jett's music that inspired her ultimate fangirl moment: watching Spears sing a cover of Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" during the karaoke scene in Crossroads.

She told Variety:

You should’ve seen my face when Britney covered “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” in Crossroads. I melted down. That scene was the father, the son, and the Holy Spirit all in one room. I actually lost my mind. That was worlds colliding beyond what I could have ever dreamed of.

Paramount Pictures

In the movie, Spears' character Lucy gives an impromptu performance of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" during a bar's open mic night as a way to win enough money to continue her cross-country road trip. Spears later released her cover of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" as a bonus track on her first greatest-hits album, My Prerogative.

Cyrus has also performed the Joan Jett classic, most notably as part of a live string of Jett covers during her 2011 Gypsy Heart Tour. She's made her love of the iconic rock star known throughout the years, and she even got to induct Jett into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 with an emotional speech about how Jett has inspired her. Cyrus has also been very vocal about her membership in the Britney Spears fandom throughout her career, and even got to collaborate with Spears for her 2014 Bangerz track "SMS (Bangerz)."

Knowing how much Cyrus loves Jett and Spears, it's no wonder that Crossroads scene caused her to freak out so much.