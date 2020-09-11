Miley Cyrus is sending a message to a special someone with her latest performance. On Sept. 10, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and covered Hall & Oates' "Maneater." While some artists dedicate their performances to their significant others, Cyrus only had one person in mind while singing the track's lyrics, and it might not be who you expected. Miley Cyrus dedicated this cover of Hall & Oates' "Maneater" to her future ex-husband and I can't get over it.

Just weeks after she and Cody Simpson announced their split on Aug. 14, she's already making jokes about the next man in her life. Apparently, she doesn't see that relationship ending well, either, because her "Maneater" cover was meant for her future ex. "I think it’s very important to be transparent. I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you," Cyrus joked, catching Fallon off guard and making him laugh.

"I told you man, you can't be surprised," Fallon told viewers at home.

"Just wear it all out in the open. There’s no skeletons in the closet, I warned you first," the singer added casually.

Hear Cyrus talk about "Maneater" near the 3:31 mark in the clip below.

Her message hits different once you read the song's lyrics. "The woman is wild, a she-cat tamed by the purr of a Jaguar," the first verse reads.

Considering Cyrus has songs with titles like "Can't Be Tamed" and "Cattitude," it's safe to say she was probably referencing herself.

"Watch out boy she'll chew you up/ Oh, here she comes/ She's a maneater/ I wouldn't if I were you/ I know what she can do/ She's deadly man, she could really rip your world apart," the lyrics continue.

Watch Cyrus perform "Maneater" below.

Cyrus also performed her newest single "Midnight Sky," which she released on Aug. 14 and debuted at the 2020 VMAs on Aug. 30. Watch it below.

Cyrus has been such an open book about her breakups lately, proving nothing can hold her down.