Miley Cyrus, like many, has had an unconventional year. Cyrus kickstarted her self-quarantine time with an uplifting Instagram Live series titled "Bright Minded," and went on to release some highly anticipated music over the past few months. It was her most recent single, "Midnight Sky," that fans went absolutely wild for, and now it seems like all of this was just the beginning of the Cyrus takeover of 2020. But on Sunday, Aug. 30, fans were left wondering: Did Miley Cyrus' lip sync her 2020 VMAs performance? Her fans are dragging her over the performance.

The 2020 VMAs, hosted by Keke Palmer, aired on Sunday, Aug. 30, and featured a variety of virtual and live performances. Cyrus announced on Aug. 17 that she planned to wow the at-home audience during the VMAs.

"Shits about to get freaky I can feel it," Cyrus captioned an Instagram promo for the awards show. "I hope you’re ready.... I’m performing at the 2020 #VMAs! Tune in August 30 at 8p on @MTV!"

She later teased clips from her performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs to get fans really excited. When it came time for Cyrus to perform this year, she wasted no time stealing the show.

When it came time for Cyrus to deliver her highly anticipated "Midnight Sky" performance at the VMAs, she definitely turned heads, but not for the reasons her fans expected. Cyrus' vocals had a lot of Twitter users talking, with many viewers pointing out that she seemed to be lip syncing the entire song.

Check out her performance below, and scroll down to find out what viewers are saying.

Lip sync or not, Smilers were all about their queen and her performance.

Many fans were infatuated with Cyrus' throwback to 2013 with a literal wrecking ball.

There's one thing that's for sure: Miley Cyrus knows how to get people talking.