Miley Cyrus loves to show her love for her boyfriend Cody Simpson on social media, so of course she had to go all out for his birthday. To celebrate Simpson's birthday on Saturday, Jan. 11, the singer decided to take to social media with some appreciative posts. Miley Cyrus' birthday Instagrams for Cody Simpson are so lovey-dovey, and TBH, one of them is particularly NSFW.

Cyrus' Instagram Story shows a serious of shots to celebrate Simpson turning 23, starting with a particularly eyebrow-raising photo of Simpson's face between her legs. Yep, instead of posting the typical coupled photo of a loved-up partnership, Cyrus started off her appreciation thread with a rather NSFW shot in which she isn't at all visible except for her lap, and it'll make some fans blush. Let's say it's best not to open up her Stories if you're on a work shift or hanging out with the fam. She captioned the photo simply: "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson...I love you and our pirate life!"

While that wasn't the only photo that she posted, it certainly set the tone. The next post of the couple in her Stories thread is a video of Simpson dolled up in a face mask alongside his gal, and they're both moving to some background music together, staring into the camera, while Cyrus receives a peck on the forehead.

Miley Cyrus / Instagram

Apparently, Cyrus got her boyfriend an 1800s doctor-style bag for his birthday, inscribed with the text "Prince Neptune," on it, as shown further into her Stories thread. The name is a nod to what Simpson is calling himself as a poet, as Cyrus tagged both his @codysimpson account as well as his other 'Gram for his poetry, @princeneptunepoet. People says that Cyrus had previously let her fans know that Simpson was going to be out of town for his birthday, so she gifted him the present a little early.

Miley Cyrus / Instagram

Simpson spent his special day in Italy, which is clear in his own Instagram Stories, which show him attending fashion shows and having a special birthday dinner, sans Cyrus.

The couple has officially been together for a little over three months now. Cyrus confirmed that she was dating Simpson after TMZ released a photo of the pair kissing in public at a smoothie bowl shop back in October. The pair have been inseparable ever since, despite rumors that they were going to break up cropping up due to time apart. Simpson even spent Thanksgiving with the Cyrus clan and judging by Cyrus' posts for his birthday, it definitely doesn't appear that the couple is in any sort of relationship trouble.

Some fans have wondered how Cyrus' ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth feels about all of this, but according to an article from E! News, a source close to Hemsworth says that he doesn't pay much attention to it. The source said Liam "doesn't have a reaction or plan on engaging with Miley" and that he's "moved on." The source continued, "He's leaving it all in the past and is in a different place now. He is busy on set and working. That's his focus now and what he is going to keep doing."

So all seems to be well and good with Hemsworth, but it looks like things are especially well and good with Cyrus and Simpson's relationship, judging by her birthday posts for him on the 'Gram.