You guys, even amongst all the glamorous gowns, Miley Cyrus' looks tonight are some of my all-time faves. She went with a more laid-back look on the carpet, and something similar during her song with Shawn Mendes, and if I had to choose, Miley Cyrus' 2019 Grammys performance outfit is my favorite of the two. Cyrus showed up tonight serving beachy hair, edgy attire, and a smile, and that last part was honestly the most beautiful thing about her look. Oh, and then she served another gorg look within the same hour, when she joined Dolly Parton for yet another performance. She can't be stopped tonight!

Seriously, Cyrus seemed to be in high spirits, and she's been hyping up working with Shawn Mendes all week, so we know she was excited to join him in singing his hit, "In My Blood." And while this is one of my favorite "headphones in, driving while it rains, leaning my head against the window" hits, the vibe felt more rock and roll than somber during their performance, as the duo was really rocking out! Cyrus definitely went for that old-school rockstar vibe with her outfit, and paired messy waves with the most ballsy take on a suit I've seen in quite some time.

"No shirt? No problem," is what I imagine Cyrus told her stylist:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slay, girl, slay! Cyrus paired all-black brocade-patterned trousers with a matching vest-style top, held closed by a mere gold chain linking two bedazzled buttons. She also loaded up on jewelry, including tons of gold and silver chains on her neck and both wrists.

And here I thought it was bold of Shawn Mendes to ditch his sleeves; meanwhile, Miley ditched a shirt altogether:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don't get me wrong, this look is fire flames hot. But I admit that I was very, very nervous about that little gold chain holding things together. Can you blame me for anticipating a nip slip just waiting to happen? Fortunately, Cyrus rocked out to her heart's content and her look remained PG.

Clearly, she's feeling her own look tonight, too, as she was quick to post this close-up on the 'Gram from the red carpet:

The coolest part about this performance attire is that I really didn't see it coming. Cyrus has posted numerous shots of herself singing with Mendes over the week, and she's rocked completely different vibes in every shot.

So far, we've seen full-on rockstar...

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...as well as glam diva...

...and even casual kween:

And OMG, we haven't even started talking about what she wore to perform with Dolly Parton. It was everything:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another shirtless suit, can you believe?! But such a different vibe than the one she wore with Shawn, no? This nude and yellow set is heavily embellished, in true Dolly fashion, and the glittery floral pattern really balances out the boxy fit.

Seriously, this is my favorite thing she's ever worn, aside from her wedding dress. And I love that she wore a fun ponytail, since Ariana Grande wasn't there to rep the high pony community:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like I said earlier, she always looks gorgeous, but IDK, man, something about Cyrus' glow tonight was particularly radiant. Whether she was crooning with a heartthrob or jamming alongside her godmother, she managed to look as wonderful as the performances sounded. Will shirtless suits be a hot new trend now that she's shown us two great ways to rock it? I can't personally say I'lln give the look a go, but I'm really feeling it as Miley's new "thing."