Hey guys, remember when President Donald Trump would call his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen "weak"? I think Michael Cohen's tweet dragging Trump on International Women's Day just proved him wrong. No, seriously — the post even caught me off guard with how strong-worded it is.

The tweet is part of a back-and-forth between Trump and his former lawyer, and follows comments the president made on March 8, in which he claimed that Cohen lied about not seeking a presidential pardon for a series of financial crimes he pleaded guilty to in 2018. Cohen will begin a three-year sentence for the crimes starting in May. However, Cohen's recent claim that his team had in fact been in touch with Trump's legal team about a possible pardon appears to contradict comments the lawyer made in a congressional testimony on Feb. 27, in which he said, "I have never asked for it, nor would I accept a pardon from President Trump.” Trump countered that in a tweet on March 8. "[Cohen] directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO," the president claimed. The White House and the president's personal legal team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject of a pardon, while Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis tells Elite Daily in a statement that Cohen had at one point been "open" to a pardon and claims that it had been Trump who had dangled the possibility.

Responding to Trump's claims, Cohen took to Twitter later on March 8 to claim that the president is the one who is actually lying, and used some allegations against the president to make his point. "Let me remind you that today is #InternationalWomensDay," he continued. "You may want use today to apologize for your own #lies and #DirtyDeeds to women like Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford [aka Stormy Daniels]." Both McDougal and Daniels have claimed they had affairs with Trump, which the president has consistently denied. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Even so, how do you come back from something as scathing as this anyways?

Ahead of the 2016 election, Cohen claims, Trump and the National Enquirer used a "catch and kill" tactic to bury McDougal's story, which is the practice of buying the rights to a story and not publishing it as a way to prevent it from going public. In a statement to Elite Daily in March 2018, the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media, Inc (AMI) said that despite her contract with them, McDougal had been free to talk about her claims since 2016. Cohen also claims that he paid "hush money" to Daniels for her silence at Trump's direction. The president has admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment, but denied knowing about it in advance. However, his involvement in the payment scandal — no matter when he knew about it — could still raise questions of federal campaign finance violations. As of March 2019, Trump has not been formally accused of or charged with any crime.

At this point, it's safe to assume that there's a lot more drama to come between these two. But it might be in their best interest to block each other online and let this all sort itself out. Just sayin'.