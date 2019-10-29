Mercury retrograde isn't something anyone typically looks forward to enduring. On the contrary, there aren't nearly enough Internet memes out there to describe the legit agony some people experience three to four times each and every year because of this celestial event. Mercury retrograde October 2019 will be the worst for these zodiac signs, in particular: Gemini, Virgo, and Scorpio. But I guarantee it's not the end the world.

Considering Mercury the mischievous messenger stations retrograde on Oct. 31 at exactly 11:41 a.m. ET, there will be lots of tricking and treating this Halloween. Want to know what else I find interesting about this? The moon will be transiting through the overly optimistic and enthusiastic sign of Sagittarius, alongside its planetary ruler, Jupiter. Sagittarius is already a restless and over-indulgent fire sign, while Jupiter is larger than life itself. That means people will be going all out this year for All Hallow's Eve, and Mercury retrograde will be the cherry on top of it all.

Instead of looking at this negatively, use this retro cycle for reflecting, revisiting, and reassessing situations. With that being said, here's what Gemini, Virgo, and Scorpio have in store for Mercury retrograde in Scorpio:

Gemini: You Could Feel Overwhelmed With Responsibilities

Get it together, Gemini. While you typically have all your ducks in a row, this Mercury retrograde will be a bit trickier than most. Curious Mercury is your planetary ruler, which is often why you're bound to experience the retrograde effects more than a majority of people.

The mischievous messenger will retrograde through your orderly sixth house of health, daily routine, and general due diligence. This is challenging in itself, considering this area of your chart belongs to Virgo, your Mercury sibling. However, with mysterious Scorpio taking the wheel, you could be greeted with a number of interesting surprises in the workplace. Write everything down, don't overbook yourself, and more importantly, be very careful who you gossip with.

Virgo: Conversations And Car Trouble Are Very Likely

Take a deep breath, Virgo. With Mercury retrograde activating your chatty third house of communication, transportation, immediate circles, and general exchanges, there's no doubt you will feel the effects first-hand. Although, this is especially true for you, considering the savvy messenger god also happens to be your planetary ruler, like mercurial sibling Gemini. Nevertheless, you're not big on expressing yourself, especially when it revolves around something deeply emotional.

However, with a fixed water sign like Scorpio taking the lead, you're about to change your ways. What have you been repressing in regard to your immediate circle? Is there something you need to get off your chest? Whether you decide to let it all hang out, or put your Sherlock Holmes spy hat on, secrets will be revealed during this time. Who knows, maybe you'll be the one divulging a secret or two. Otherwise, make sure to keep your eyes peeled. Oh, and take your car to the dealer for its routine maintenance; you won't regret it.

Scorpio: You're Psychoanalyzing Yourself Like Never Before

Happy Halloween, Scorpio. Mercury will be retrograde via your sign, and you have no choice but to deal with it. So, why not make the best of it? Aside from the usual techie glitches, petty misunderstandings, and walks down memory lane with your toxic exes, there's actually a positive side to Mercury retrograde. Granted, make sure you double and triple check everything during this time, especially if it's something regarding your personal image.

Otherwise, this is an excellent time for you to do some deeply introspective work. Themes revolving around your communication style, relationships, and values will be top of mind. You could also be confronted with an important conversation you might've been avoiding for a long while. See, your zodiac sign is big on shedding light on whatever's hidden beneath the surface. With that being said, you will be a psychic radar throughout this retro cycle, so pay attention to whatever comes up for review.