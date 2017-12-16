Melania Trump's Instagram Best Nine Are Amazingly Memeworthy

2017 is winding down, which means it's time to take a long, hard look at this past year. You can do this very easily by downloading Instagram's Best Nine feature, which turns your nine most-liked pictures into a collage. If you're not particularly feeling like going down memory lane (fair), you should definitely check out the most-liked pictures of some of the year's biggest public figures. Namely, Melania Trump's Instagram Best Nine is amazingly memeworthy, and we could all use a good laugh right about now.

On the surface, Trump's most-liked pictures seem innocent enough. They include: hanging with a panda, taking in a ballet show, hugging a child, and looking at a sunset with her husband. Dig a little deeper into your memory, and you'll remember that a few of those snaps went viral — for all the wrong (but hilarious) reasons.

Let's start with the video that Trump posted of the White House decked out as a winter wonderland. At first glance, it's a lush, stunning magical forest, with dripping icicles and all the fairy lights you could ask for (you can never ask for too many fairy lights). Looking at it prompts the same feeling you get when you watch Love Actually and drink hot chocolate.

Here's Trump's Best Nine collage, featuring said winter wonderland.

And here's a closer look at the decorations:

So, that was all well and good, until Stephanie Grisham, the White House Director of Communications, posted a shot of the decorations on Twitter.

Annnnd here's the picture that made meme history:

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse — (@stephgrisham45) #

People took great joy in roasting this picture, which looked like something out of a Tim Burton movie. Or, the beginning of every single nightmare. Or, the lair of every single Disney villain. The references here are plentiful — and Twitter was loving it.

AIDE: "What should the theme of this year's holiday decorations be?" MELANIA: "My soul." https://t.co/QkZhxPjoJ2 — (@thedweck) #

I wasn't sure whether Melania's White House Christmas decorations were more Pan's Labyrinth, It, or Stranger Things, so I combined them all. — (@parkermolloy) #

Rumor has it, Melania Trump had Otho do the Christmas decorations at the White House. #topicalhumor — (@macandgupodcast) #

Melania deciding to add dementors to the White House Christmas decorations was a nice touch. — (@pappiness) #

Now let's take a look at Trump's other memeworthy moments.

One of her top pictures included a seemingly normal shot of a ballet performance at the White House.

This image also went viral because, it turns out, the internet is full on obsessed with watching Melania Trump watching ballet dancers. There definitely is something very mesmerizing about the whole thing. Trump, clad in all white, stands perfectly still in the doorway as the dancers float around her. Just give it a watch:

Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House... https://t.co/BlCNR7OhwW — (@judykurtz) #

Some felt Trump looked uncomfortable (which, like, fair enough... it's awkward to be the only audience member at a show). Others just had a lot of ~feelings~ about the whole thing.

@JudyKurtz @AprilDRyan That looks so uncomfortable. Why didn't they at least have her sit down so it looked like a performance? This is just odd looking. — (@sarahsmithva) #

@JudyKurtz Why can't I stop watching this? Whyyyyyy?! Lol — (@beingkimmietoo) #

Perhaps the most fun memeworthy moment from Trump's top nine involves both the solar eclipse and Donald Trump making weird decisions with his life.

Here is the picture in question:

A cute, fun memory of watching the eclipse, right? Well, what this picture didn't capture was Donald Trump staring directly into the eclipse without his special glasses. This is something you're not at all supposed to do.

“The way the damage occurs on a cellular basis is that the UV rays from the sun induces a photochemical reaction that damages the photoreceptors in the retina, and the part of the retina that’s damaged is the part that’s responsible for your central vision,” Sweta Kavali, an opthamologist at Saint Louis University, explained to Boston.com.

In layman terms? Don't stare at the eclipse unless you want to damage your eyes FOREVER.

Well, Trump is above a lot of things, including the sun, so he squinted right up at it and, thus, a meme was born. Twitter was delighted by the opportunity to (literally) burn Trump.

Literally every news outlet: Don't look directly into the sun during the eclipse. Donald Trump: — (@rickyftw) #

SCIENTIST: "Don't look at the sun during an eclipse." TRUMP: "Fake news! — (@bostonjerry) #

At least Donald Trump *consistently* doesn't believe in science. Here he is looking directly at the sun 😞 — (@chrismaddern) #

And there you have it. I hope that Melania Trump is pleased that so many of her most popular pictures have turned into some pretty excellent memes. We thank her for all the laughs (but not for any of the Trump administration induced nausea).