Meghan Markle is deep into her first tour as the Duchess of Sussex and so far it's been a blast to watch. The Duke and Duchess are busy visiting the countries of Australia, New Zealand, Figi, and Tonga, which means loads of travel, outfits, engagements, and press photos for the newlyweds. Meghan's tour style has certainly caught the media's attention, but one particularly special piece has peaked the public's interest — her aquamarine ring. In fact, the fashion item is also a lovely nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Meghan Markle's tribute to Princess Diana in Tonga is subtle, but still so meaningful.

If you guys recall, on the day of Meghan and Harry's wedding, Meghan had two looks. One, of course, was her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress, and the other was her high neck Stella McCartney reception gown. Meghan paired her second look with the gorgeous, giant, blue-hued ring Prince Harry gifted her from his mother's jewelry collection. In fact, People reports the ring was initially given to Princess Diana by her friend and former ambassador of Brazil, Lucia Flecha de Lima, with the intention to replace Di's engagement ring after her divorce from Prince Charles. The bauble is cut in a giant square and looks extremely heavy.

After Meghan wore the ring to her reception on May 19, she whipped it out again in Tonga at the end of October. This time, Meghan paired the ring with another white column gown designed by couture and bridal designer Theia. The finished look is very reminiscent of Meghan's actual wedding day, especially considering Harry accompanied her in a black tuxedo.

Here she is rocking the stone in May.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here she is wearing it again in Tonga.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry chose the wedding-like formal attire for a private event with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u at the Consular House in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. According to Theia's creative director, Don O'Neill, the dress only took two days to make. However, he and his team did have to start over at one point to make adjustments to accommodate Meghan's growing baby bump.

"When her stylist reached out to inquire if I could make a dress for her Australian press tour, I stopped everything we were doing — my bridal show was just a week away — and immediately went to work on Her Royal Highness' gown," O'Neill said in a press release. "We needed to remake it with extra seam allowance... We knew immediately why this extra allowance was required, but mum's the word."

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to O'Neill, Meghan "loved" the finished look, and I do too. O'Neill said the duchess has "long been a source of inspiration" for him and his design team. "Her classic, effortless, and chic style — coupled with all the excitement leading up to her wedding earlier this year — inspired my Spring 2019 bridal collection," he said.

Well, Meghan is inspiring my whole life wardrobe collection, too. Fans are living for all of her touching, royal style details and can't wait to see what she wears next.