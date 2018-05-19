Meghan Markle Borrowed Princess Diana's Ring For Her Evening Reception & It's Stunning

There's no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day has been a total fairytale, but once you hear more about some of the intimate details that went into their big day, you're guaranteed to swoon even more. Apparently, Meghan Markle borrowed Princess Diana's ring for her evening reception in honor of her husband's late mother. TBH, my heart is at max capacity for all of this cuteness.

After pledging their love for one another in an extravagant ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Palace on May 19, the royal couple headed to Frogmore House for their evening reception. Markle made her way to their ride — a classic silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero— arm in arm with Prince Harry, wearing a gorgeous Stella McCartney gown, a pair of diamond earrings, and a pair of custom Aquazzura shoes. But what immediately caught my attention (after her breathtaking gown, that is) was the enormous, aquamarine cocktail ring that the former Suits actress was pictured sporting on her right ring finger. According to Town & Country, it's not just any piece of jewelry, though — it belonged to Harry's mother, Diana, and is a part of her jewelry collection.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

People notes that Princess Diana wore the ring to an auction of her own wardrobe at Christie's back in 1997. The gemstone is also reportedly part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, however, it's unclear if Markle received the other charm.

The ring isn't the first time the royal couple has opted to incorporate Diana into their wedding, though. In April 2018, Elle reported that the two would be using their flower arrangements to honor Princess Diana by including special white garden roses. According to the outlet, white garden roses represent purity, virtue, innocence, and sincerity, all of which were widely associated with the late royal. The flowers were also reportedly accompanied by some of Markle's favorites, including peonies and foxgloves, according to the BBC.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring is also a tribute to the late princess. According to Us Weekly, Harry designed the stunner using diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mother. The two opened up about involving Princess Diana as much as possible in their wedding in an interview with the BBC back in November 2017, with Markle saying, "It’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us." I'm guessing the comments are likely why the couple also decided to take their engagement photos in The White Garden at Kensington Place — one of Princess Diana's favorite places.

In August 2017, head gardener Sean Harkin opened up about the significance of The White Garden to Country Living, saying,

I knew we would be doing an exhibition inside the palace to mark 20 years since she died and thought we should do something in garden as well to celebrate the memory of Princess Diana actually being here. [...] Diana wore a lot of white and creams. Certain pieces in the exhibition stood out like the famous Elvis dress as well as some of the photos from the Mario Testino shoot in 1997 where she wore cream. The whole feel of the exhibition, those photos and the dresses was quite radiant, and the feeling was quite uplifting, which is what we wanted the garden to be.

Wow. Markle and Harry have never failed to amaze me.

Well, one thing is for certain: I know Princess Diana would be so very proud. Congratulations to this couple, and I wish them a happy, long-lasting marriage!