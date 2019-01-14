Another day, another slay by Meghan Markle. The duchess has been serving looks left and right all winter, and while they often have a pretty high, princess-level price tag, I'm excited to report that Meghan Markle's purple dress in Birkenhead is actually pretty affordable. The duchess loves a deal, and we love her even more because of it! In a flawlessly color-blocked fit, Markle rocked a $50 dress like nobody's business — and if you need proof the people loved it, the piece has officially sold out online. That's the Meghan Markle effect, people.

On a visit with her husband, Prince Harry, to English town Birkenhead, Markle didn't let cold, wintery weather impact her bright look. Instead, she rocked a vivid, color-blocked ensemble I'll be attempting to replicate for the rest of 2019. These colors are perfection, and they really pop in comparison to Markle's warm skintone and dark locks. It was the duo's first official appearance of the new year, and Markle must've known she had to go big or go home. Nailed it, Meg.

When they first stepped onto the scene, I admit I thought Markle was sporting a monochromatic, all-red outfit, as her coat was done up:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she opened her coat, though, that rich purple hue just popped:

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So into it, right? Let's talk specifics. She made such a splash in that ravishing purple Babaton "Maxwell" Dress from Aritzia that it's already sold out online, but it only retails for $50, so you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be paying close attention to when it restocks. Over top of the dress, she wore the Sentaler Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat ($1395, sentaler.com) in red, and donned red Stuart Weitzman Anny Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps ($398, stuartweitzman.com) to match. She accessorized with the Gabriela Hearst Nina Bag, available upon request, in cognac. Her signature Meghan Markle Messy Bun made its 2019 debut to finish off the look.

I've always thought Markle had a penchant for standing out even in dark colors or head-to-toe neutrals, but now that I see her in so much color, I'm completely obsessed:

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Plus, the dress really showed off her baby bump, which couldn't be more adorable:

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If this color combo seems particularly ingenious, that's because it was most likely pulled as inspo from the late, great Princess Diana herself. Diana frequently rocked bold red and royal purple together, and some of her most memorable looks worn while touring India, Bangkok, and Hong Kong were in these shades.

Princess Di proved red and purple was a seriously winning combination on a 1989 trip to Hong Kong:

David Levenson/Shutterstock

And she rocked it yet again outside the Taj Majal in India in 1992:

David Hartley/Shutterstock

Personally, I love when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton channel Princess Diana in little ways like this. I think it's really sweet without feeling too copycat-ish, and all three beautiful, smart women have impeccable style through and through. This particular outfit is also a great lesson in high-low shopping: Markle's dress is inexpensive, and she accessorized it with higher-end items to balance things out, which is a great tip to keep in mind if you don't have that royal spending money to buy a new dress for every occasion. Invest in your accessories! And when all else fails, topping off any look with a Markle Messy Bun almost guarantees you'll look amazing.