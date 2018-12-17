Get ready to say "new year, new me," because some new fashion trends are about to hit your closet in a major way. In their annual unveiling of the Pinterest 100 top searches, the inspiration destination is sharing their predictions for the biggest fashion trends for 2019 — and they're really, really good. With over 250 million users visiting the site every month and 3 billion inspo boards saved to date, Pinterest has their finger on the pulse of what fashionistas are searching for every day. With that data, they present a list every year of all the trends that are sure to be huge for the year ahead.

Here, you'll find the eight fashion trends you can expect to see everywhere next year, from your favorite influencers to your BFF. To make it even easier to cop these trends, I did some searching for the items you need to shop to revamp your wardrobe STAT.

Shell Out

Pinterest says, "Hares beware," because slow and steady tortoiseshell prints are about to win the fashion race. With searches up 679 percent, tortoiseshell earrings are about to be a major hit in 2019. Look for sophisticated shapes and silhouettes that look expensive (even on the cheap) and pair them with everything from jeans and a tee to cocktail dresses.

Stella + Ruby

Stella + Ruby Tortoise Link Dangle Earrings ($19; nordstromrack.com)

J.CREW

J.CREW Crystal & Tortoise Earrings ($26; nordstrom.com)

Taolei

Taolei Tortoise Acetate Disc Hoop Earrings ($16; nordstromrack.com)

New Bamboo

The brand Cult Gaia brought the half-moon shaped bamboo bag onto the scene a couple of years ago, and the trend is still going strong. The search for bamboo bags is up 2,215 percent on Pinterest, presumably because they're cute and go with almost everything.

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Emmie Net Bamboo Bag ($160; modaoperandi.com)

Forever 21

Faux Croc Saddle Bag in Green ($30; forever21.com)

Biker Babes

Biker shorts searches are up 1,323 percent, and not because biking suddenly because the primary form of transportation. They're the new fashion staple (arguably made cool again by Kim Kardashian) that can be worn everywhere from running errands to girls' night out.

Nasty Gal

If You Could See Me Meow Leopard Biker Shorts ($6; nastygal.com)

Forever 21

Drawstring Pullover Hoodie & Biker Shorts Set in Neon Orange ($36; forever21.com)

Missguided

Snake Slinky Biker Shorts ($15; missguidedus.com)

Wrap Stars

Because searches for robe silhouettes are up 689 percent, Pinterest says the chic and cozy trend means never having to choose between comfort and style again. Count me in!

Chic Wish

Prairie Check Rabato Coat by Chic+ ($89; chicwish.com)

Forever 21

Sheer Mesh Stud-Accent Kimono ($27; forever21.com)

H&M

Kimono With Fringe ($50; hm.com)

Mod Squad

Channel your inner Twiggy with the mod-inspired, oval-shaped sunglasses that are up 591 percent. Shop them in endless colors and designs, and pair them with anything you've got in your closet. You can't go wrong.

Forever 21

Colored Oval Sunglasses in Pink ($8; forever21.com)

Le Specs

Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses ($69; matchesfashion.com)

Circus by Sam Edelman

Circus by Sam Edelman 50mm Crystal Embellished Gradient Oval Sunglasses ($42; nordstrom.com)

Other fashion trends on the Pinterest 100 include statement sneakers (up 2,211 percent), snake skin print (up 642 percent), and sustainable fashion (up 34 percent). My advice: Get shopping, because it'll be 2019 before we know it.