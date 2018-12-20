Fashion keeps getting more playful and more outrageous and I, for one, love it. The bolder, the better seems to be the sartorial motto du jour, and 2019 shoe trends certainly follow suit. Based on what went down the runways for spring, footwear is about to get all kinds of whimsical and bright and embellished, meaning making a stylish statement will become easier than ever. Simply wear all black, throw on a pair of the below styles, and you'll still be one of the most stylish people around. Yeah, they're really that good. From feathers, bows, and seashells (yes, seashells!) to crystals, weirdly shapen heels, and animal prints, the design elements that will define next year's kicks are as personality rich as they come. Check all of the trending styles out below and shop a cool pair for each.

Sea Things

Spring 2019 shoes of all types (flats, sandals, heels) were outfitted with under-the-sea trinkets like shells and starfish for an especially cool and crafty effect. Seeing as netted ready-to-wear is also set to trend in 2019, it makes sense that the beachy trend would extend to feet. Designers including Altuzarra, Michael Kors, and Pyer Moss all championed the trend.

Bows

Perhaps one of the sweeter trends of the bunch, bow-clad shoes are set to take center stage next year thanks to Zimmerman, Pyer Moss, and Saint Laurent. Whether on the backs of pumps or on the fronts of strappy heels, they'll add a cute detail you'll get tied up in.

Prints

Shoes boasting kaleidoscopic and super colorful prints took to the runways of Versace, Elie Saab, Zimmerman, and more, with florals dominating them all. This trend is great because it's easy to find any style of shoe, from sneakers to heels, featuring it.

Feathers

The most glamorous and night-ready trend on the list is definitely shoes detailed with feathers. While flats also featured plumage, heels adorned with the stuff definitely stole the show on the spring runways. Simone Rocha, Dries Van Noten, Valentino, Prabal, MSGM, and many more all championed the trend.

PVC

The 2000s called and they are stoked that PVC shoes are having a moment again. Clear footwear of all types took to the runways of Marc Jacobs, Balmain, Alexa Chung, and Mary Katrantzou, so make sure you get the pedicure you've been needing before 2019 hits.

Orange

This bright and fruity hue is one of 2019's over all color trends, so you know that means it's applicable to shoes. Fendi, Versace, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Sies Marjan all sent ace orange styles down their runways.

Animal Print

It's the trend that will never die, and for good reason. Designers like Off-White, Burberry, and Altuzarra are to thank for keeping it alive.

Shapely Heels

Forget about classic stacked heels or those of the stiletto variety. Heels featuring weird shapes and inversions are here to make your footwear extra interesting, as executed by brands like Chloe, Balmain, and Emporio Armani.

Crystals

Burberry, Balmain, and Christopher Kane all created utterly blinged out shoes for spring. If you like the trend but in more subtle form, the below pair of mules are the answer. New Year's Eve, here you come.

Bright & Sporty

Sneakers, heels, and sandals were reimagined in their brightest and sportiest forms ever. Think '80s jazzercise gear, but elevated. Look to the runways of Versace, Off-White, Chris Kane, Prada, and Jeremy Scott and you'll see what I mean.

Bring on the crazy kicks.