I'm not done with the royal wedding. I'm just not done with it, yet. With each new day comes a variety of romantic details or behind-the-scenes info pulling us common-folk a little closer to the royal family. Today, fans learned that not only did Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, give a nontraditional speech directly to her wedding guests at the reception party, she reportedly also straight-up recited some poetry to her prince. Meghan Markle's love poem to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sounds like it really was the highlight of the most romantic evening, which also makes it the highlight of my life.

The truth is, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rebelled against tradition in more than a few ways. One example is how Meghan reportedly directly addressed the 200 exclusive guests Charles, Prince of Wales invited to his portion of the reception at the Frogmore House. While it's somewhat common for a bride to say a few things at a wedding in the states, it's still incredibly rare in the U.K. According to a lucky guest, Meghan was actually the first person to speak.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight it was a real "breach of tradition." She said,

Usually, the bride doesn't talk. It is, of course, the father of the bride, but seeing there was no Thomas Markle, Meghan decided that she would speak. She is an outspoken, self-proclaimed feminist and I was told she wanted to have the chance to say in person a very big thank you to the royal family, which is exactly what she did.

Boy, did she. The public now knows part of her speech included a love poem to Prince Harry.

The exact transcription of the poem is not available... yet... but thanks to some lucky palace-goers, fans know a little bit of the gist. One source told The Sun, "Meghan totally stole the show. It was the most special part of the entire day and the most unexpected." Apparently, whatever she had to say moved everyone, including Prince Harry, to tears. The insider expanded, "She read her poem like the professional actress she is. Most of the room was ­misty-eyed by the final line. Harry looked so proud and had to wipe away a tear."

Reportedly, the poem talked about how it was love at first sight for Meghan when she met Prince Harry and how grateful she is to have found her prince, (which seems a little on the nose to me, but whatever.)

The source said, "Meghan said she knew she had met her prince from the off and how blessed and lucky she feels to have found such a profound love.”

According to reports, Prince Harry also gave a speech (but it was objectively way less cool and special because technically it wasn't a love poem to his wife, so WHATEVER.)

A source revealed to ET,

Harry gave a tearful speech paying tribute to his own mother Princess Diana missing from the festivities. He also thanked Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team.

Reportedly, he kept referring to Meghan as "his wife" throughout the evening, which was regularly met with cheers and whooping.

Despite the truly exhausting amount of drama surrounding the lead-up to the big day, everything seems to have gone off without one hitch. Markle and Harry glowed across television screens worldwide on May 19th, and since then have made a few public appearances like it's no big deal.

Whenever Meghan's poem is released, I will surely tattoo it on my back.

Not tired of you guys now. Not tired of you guys, ever.

