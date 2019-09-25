As a duchess, Meghan Markle can get her hands on any item of clothing in the world (More or less!), so to see Meghan Markle's black Everlane jumpsuit making its second appearance is, to be frank, a pretty big deal! Kate Middleton has always been one to re-wear her fave pieces over the years, but Markle's casual jumpsuit is one of the newest royal's first outfits to be styled a second time. Even better? It's not too pricey at $120, and it's a year-round style that you can totally incorporate into your fall wardrobe right now to channel your inner duchess. What's not to love?

Back in July, Markle made headlines when it was announced she'd be guest-editing an issue of British Vogue. To build hype for the issue's release, British Vogue posted a video on Instagram that showed Markle alongside editor Edward Enninful, in which she wore her black jumpsuit for the very first time. The jumpsuit was none other than Everlane's Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit ($120, everlane.com), and fans of the brand were quick to notice Markle in one of Everlane's signature silhouettes.

Here's the video, posted to the British Vogue Instagram:

And here's the jumpsuit itself, listed for $120 on the Everlane site:

Available in sizes 00-16, the jumpsuit comes in four colors, Black, Dusty Blue, Cocoa Brown, and Haute Red:

In a lot of ways, this jumpsuit is so Meghan Markle. While Kate Middleton often gravitates towards a bright print or a bold color, Markle prefers neutral tones like creams, tans, and blacks. While Middleton loves a good dress or skirt, Markle often prefers well-tailored pants, a gorgeous blazer, et cetera. Everlane has multiple iterations of the jumpsuit in question reimagined as a dress on their website, but Markle went for the version with pants, which fits her preferred style of dressing perfectly.

That's probably why she was eager to wear it again, and did so recently during her royal tour stop in Cape Town:

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

During her visit to South Africa, Markle went to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet with female tech entrepreneurs and discuss their "Ladies Who Launch" conversation series. Very cool! While she's rocked many a wrap dress during the tour so far, she decided to throw on the jumpsuit for said occasion, and looked amazing, as usual.

Per InStyle, Markle paired the jumpsuit with black Manolo Blahnik heels, gorgeous gold Gas Bijoux earrings, and a slicked-back bun:

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Cute! Chances are, this won't be the last time we see Markle rocking her fave jumpsuit, although I do have my fingers crossed that next time, she wears it in the fun Haute Red colorway. If you're hoping to copy Markle and snag her go-to fit, give it an autumn update with a cropped sweater or cardigan overtop, and booties instead of heels. (Or, hey, rock the Manolos! You go girl!) Shout out to Markle for introducing me to my new favorite jumpsuit, and for reminding me it's cool to rewear my basics.