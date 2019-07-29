Meghan Markle has had a ton of titles over the last few years — actress, lifestyle blogger, philanthropist, member of the royal fam, new mom. It's a lot, I know. And she just added another designation to that already impressive list: magazine editor. That's right, you guys — on Sunday, July 28, British Vogue dropped the cover for its infamous September issue, and it turns out the publication was guest-edited by none other than the Duchess of Sussex. Have you seen Meghan Markle's British Vogue cover yet? If not, you should probs take a quick look, because guess what? She's not even on it.

Instead, the cover features 15 women who the Duchess described as "brilliant female changemakers who have had a laudable impact in recent times and who are set to reshape society in radical and positive ways." Kind of amazing, no? The list features activists, athletes, actors, authors, and politicians, and includes everyone from Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Laverne Cox, to New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, and diversity advocate Sinéad Burke, among others.

Noticeably absent from the "Forces for Change" cover is Markle herself. Instead, a 16th space was filled with a reflective surface to make Vogue readers feel included among the list of inspirational women.

Take a look:

So incredible.

According to The Independent, Markle discussed whether or not she would be featured on the cover of the issue with British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, before ultimately deciding it would be too "boastful."

“She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires," he explained. "She is willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege.

In a post shared on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account, Markle described guest editing the issue over the past seven months as a "rewarding, educational and inspirational" experience.

Here's what she wrote:

To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying 'Yes!' - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.

The full feature in British Vogue‘s “Forces for Change” September issue will be available via digital download on Friday, August 2.

In the meantime, here's a complete list of the 15 women featured on the cover:

Adwoa Aboah – mental health campaigner and model.

Adut Akech – former refugee and model.

Ramla Ali – former refugee and boxer.

Jacinda Ardern – prime minister of New Zealand.

Sinéad Burke – diversity advocate and lecturer.

Gemma Chan – campaigner and actor.

Laverne Cox – LGBTQ+ advocate, actor, and producer.

Jane Fonda – campaigner and actor.

Salma Hayek Pinault – women’s rights advocate, actor, and producer.

Francesca Hayward – Royal Ballet principal dancer.

Jameela Jamil – body positivity advocate and actor.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie – author.

Yara Shahidi – founder of Eighteen x 18 and actor.

Greta Thunberg – climate change campaigner and student.

Christy Turlington Burns – model and founder of Every Mother Counts.

Such an impressive list. Well done, Megs!