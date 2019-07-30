Here's the thing, I like having a lot of clothes, but I don't like spending a lot of money on clothes. That said, while I'll save on trendy pieces like crop tops and bold accessories, I'm all about splurging on wearable staples that look good year after year, especially ones made with high-quality fabrics. When I first laid eyes on Meghan Markle's $120 Everlane jumpsuit, I knew it fit the bill as one of those pieces worth investing in — it's a flattering silhouette, I can style it a thousand different ways, and it's Markle-approved. If it's good enough for a duchess, it's good enough for me, and if you're a fan of Markle's style, you'll definitely want this piece in your wardrobe.

How might one describe Markle's overall sense of style? Personally, I'd call it classic, tailored, and simple. I don't mean that last one as a jab, either — our girl makes basics look, well, not basic. Exhibit A? The look she wore whilst curating her guest-edited issue of British Vogue. In a video posted on the magazine's Instagram, Markle works alongside BV editor Edward Enninful to pick the perfect portraits of her cover stars, but she also looks like a star, courtesy of her casual-chic, all-black jumpsuit.

Watch the video all the way through to see if you can spot her:

Cute, right? Her fit is none other than Everlane's The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit ($120, everlane.com):

The jumpsuit is available in three colors and sizes 00 through 16, and the wide-legged silhouette and boxy upper half can. be cinched in by a detachable belt, which we can see in the video that Meghan opted to utilize. She looked snatched AF! Am I allowed to say that about a royal?

If you're looking for a similar piece in a larger size, the Eloquii Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit ($90, eloquii.com) is the move. The straps are thinner, but it's otherwise a great dupe:

Cute cute cute! After donning a string of heavenly white dresses immediately following the birth of baby Archie, it appears Meghan as gone ~back to black~ in terms of styling, as she's rocked multiple monochrome black ensembles in the past few weeks.

She just slayed in this black dress at The Lion King's UK premiere:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And I loved this belted moment paired with black flats for a cute, comfy baseball game look:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Markle opts for a basic black fit, she tends to keep it simple with black accessories, but I really love the Everlane jumpsuit because of how many different ways it can be styled. Pair it with a fanny pack and white sneakers by day, and throw on a gold chain belt and some incredible heels at night to change it up and turn heads. Or, you know, wear it all on its own if you ever get the chance to guest-edit an issue of British Vogue. It's not likely I'll have such the opportunity anytime soon, but hey, if I do, at least I'll know I've got the perfect outfit.