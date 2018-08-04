Is it just me, or does it feel like Meghan Markle has been a member of the royal family for more than just a few months? She's taken onto her new role with such grace and poise, and she's clearly a natural at the whole princess thing. On August 4, the former Suits star celebrated her first birthday as the Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family flooded social media with sweet messages that show she's already tight with the whole gang. Meghan Markle's birthday wishes from the royal family are so heartwarming, and honestly, they're in-law goals.

Unfortunately, members of the actual royal family aren't allowed to be on social media, so we can all only imagine what sweet words Prince Harry's birthday tribute to his wife would entail or if sister-in-law Kate Middleton would share a stylish 'Gram with her new BFF. Luckily for us, however, the royal family's official accounts are giving us an inkling of what they might be thinking on Markle's big day, and the sweet messages are giving me all the feels.

Kensington Palace, which shares all things related to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Kate and William) as well as Prince Harry and Markle, took to Twitter and Instagram to pen a message of thanks for all the fan felicitations they'd been receiving that day.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account wrote:

Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on The Duchess of Sussex's birthday! # HappyBirthdayHRH

While Markle had to delete her accounts when she married into the family, I'm hoping that they'll be making some kind of an exception and be sending along fans' birthday messages on Saturday. After all, it's not every day that you turn 37, right?

Clarence House, which updates the public on Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camila, also got in on the action by sharing a throwback photo from Markle's very first engagement as a royal, Prince Charles', Prince of Wales, 70th birthday. From the photo, it's clear that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were already close to her during Markle's early days as a member of the royal family — and it's so heartwarming.

The Clarence House account tweeted:

Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂‬

Now, a royal birthday celebration wouldn't be complete without a shout-out from Queen Elizabeth, and her message might be my favorite.

The Royal Family's Instagram account, which generally posts updates on the Queen and Prince Phillip, shared a photo of the two sharing a giggle fest, and it's making me think the pair are besties.

Seriously, how tight do these two look?

The Royal Family's Instagram account wrote:

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex! #HappyBirthdayHRH

OK, I'll admit that the happy birthday messages themselves are pretty generic, but in this case, a photo is definitely worth 1,000 words. Plus, the show of solidarity is so important as the newly-minted Duchess has been dealing with significant family drama the past couple weeks due to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, making comments to the press. The whole situation has honestly been making my heart break, and it looks like the royal family is rallying behind their newest member on a day that's could be bittersweet for her. From the looks of these royal wishes, though, Markle's 37th year is off to a celebratory start.