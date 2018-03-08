Not all heroes wear capes! Some wear really great coats and fashionable shoes! American Actress Meghan Markle is killing the royalty game over in the UK, and recently stepped out for an International Women's Day celebration with her fiancé, Prince Harry. The two spent the morning greeting fans, hugging locals, and apparently, offering really incredible words of support and wisdom to young girls. News about Meghan Markle's advice to a young actress is making its way around the media circle, and the story is so, so sweet.

Markle and Harry attended a special event at Millennium Point in honor of the holiday. According to E! News, Millennium Point is a working space for educational and STEM organizations, and is also designed to support "the next generation of women to pursue STEM-related careers." While there, Harry and Markle met many young people who were looking to shake hands with their beloved royals. One little girl not only got some one-on-one time in with Markle, she also got sage words of support and advice to carry with her forever.

A lucky 10-year-old girl named Sophia Richards apparently shook hands with Prince Harry first, who quickly found out she was an aspiring actress. Obviously, this was a job for his former actress and bride-to-be. According to reports, Harry called Markle over to meet Richards, who took the time to speak with her about acting and offer some words of advice.

According to E!, Richards told reporters, "Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve and Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress." She added, "It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day."

Me neither, Sophia! I mean, just look how warm and loving this hug looks!

Why am I so emotional over this? Probably because dreams do come true and princesses are real?

Markle and Harry spent the morning meeting 90 other young female students hoping to become doctors and surgeons.

Despite their impending wedding, these two always look like they have all the time in the world. But, in reality, the royal wedding is coming up fast and the rest of us are freaking out for them.

The two are set to wed on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to a statement released by the palace, Harry and Markle invited 2,640 people to the grounds so they can watch their arrival, and around 1,200 will be members of the United Kingdom public. This will include "young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities."

Obviously, the two will be pulling up in a horse and carriage.

Of course, on International Women's Day, it's safe to assume one important woman is on both Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's mind.

Harry made the thoughtful decision to include stones from his late mother Princess Diana's jewelry collection in Markle's engagement ring. Markle told BBC,

I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us. It’s incredibly special to be able to have this [ring] which sort of links where [Harry comes] from and Botswana, which is important to us. It's perfect.

So far, everything about this relationship, wedding, and love story is truly what dreams are made of.

Meghan, Sophia Richards and I are thinking about you today (and every day), but especially on International Women's Day. Thank you.

