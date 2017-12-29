Meghan Markle's First Audition Story Is The Most Empowering Thing Ever
You might know Meghan Markle as Prince Harry's fiancée, but you first heard of her as the American actress from the USA Network series Suits. Markle is just your average girl who turned into a TV star, and then turned into British royalty. You guys know how it goes. The public has been googling the heck out of this woman ever since her famous engagement was announced, and we've dug up some great details. For example, Meghan Markle's first audition story is pretty inspiring.
Thanks to her engagement, Markle is planning on hanging up her acting hat, for now. But, this decision comes at the end of seven seasons playing Rachel Zane on Suits. Back in 2013, she sat down with Larry King and costar Patrick J. Adams to talk about their on-screen chemistry. As part of the interview, both actors revealed what went down at their first official auditions in show business.
Adams described a common scene in the entertainment industry and explained how he attended a cattle call for the movie Sleepless In Seattle. He said "absolutely nothing came of it." For Markle, things went a little bit differently. She told Larry King,
Low and behold, she got the 'Hi' part. She also said they let her improvise a little.
Here is that scene:
Now, Markle is taking that same determination and moxie to Buckingham Palace. One could definitely call her relationship with Harry a "whirlwind romance." Plus, casually becoming the Queen's granddaughter-in-law is probably not for the faint of heart.
Prince Harry and Markle became engaged after just one year of dating, and are putting the pedal to the metal with wedding planning. The Clarence House announced the good news in November of 2017 with this statement:
The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.
According to Harry, it sounds like the transition from Markle's acting family into her royal family will go swimmingly. In an interview with BBC, Harry discussed what it was like when Markle first met his brother, Prince William.
It all sounds like a pretty happy ending for a girl that can say "Hi."
Catch her full interview with Larry King below!
