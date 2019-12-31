In the midst of spending the holidays abroad with Meghan Markle's family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ending 2019 with a special message for fans. Their message came with a video montage of the couple's biggest moments of 2019. Get this: Meghan and Harry's 2020 New Year's Instagram also came with a new photo with Archie and it's every bit as adorable as fans expected it to be.

Since late November, the couple, along with baby Archie, has been taking time off from royal duties to spend the holiday season with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. On Nov. 13, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing Meghan and Harry's holidays plans, adding that it "has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

With the family of three being away from home for Christmas, they unfortunately had to miss the Queen's holiday festivities, including her annual Christmas lunch. The family still haven't returned from their vacation yet, but that didn't stop them from sending fans one last message before 2020.

The post read,

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.

The post came with a video showing the couple's highlights from the past year, including their tour of Africa, Archie's christening, Harry's dance with conservationist Jane Goodall, and Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together. To end the video, the Duke and Duchess unveiled a never-before-seen photo of Archie.

The photo shows Harry holding his son in his arms, as they pose together in front of a lake. The duo are both wearing winter hats and jackets, so wherever they are abroad, it seems pretty cold.

The couple's new photo of Archie follows their first Christmas card as a family of three, which they shared on Dec. 23.

Based on the family's huge smiles in their photos together, the family seems to be having a fun and relaxing winter vacation abroad.