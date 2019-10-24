Here's Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Reportedly Move To Africa

In an interesting turn of events, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might reportedly move to Africa in an attempt to escape the intense scrutiny they've received from the British tabloids. “After a miserable year in London, Harry and Meghan want to make Africa their home,” an insider told Us Weekly on Oct. 24. “The critics have made their lives ‘absolute hell’ and they’d get more privacy in Africa — they won’t be hounded by photographers around the clock.” Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Harry and Meghan to confirm the claims and did not hear back in time for publication.

The source added that Harry, in particular, is reportedly excited about the idea of relocating to Africa so that his and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, can grow up spending more time in the great outdoors. “Harry wants to build a house in a secluded area so that Archie can grow up being surrounded by nature. And he wants to teach him to horse ride too.”

While neither Harry nor Meghan have commented on the claims made by the source to Us Weekly, Harry did address the possibility of a move to Africa during their ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired Oct. 20 in the UK.

“I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment, we’ve just come from Cape Town,” Harry said. “That would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves. But with all the problems going on there … I don’t see how we’d be able to make as big a difference as we want to.”

The documentary also gave some major insight into why it is that Harry and Meghan would reportedly be considering a move to Africa. Both Harry and Meghan opened up about how difficult their lives have been as a result of the British spotlight.

"Look, any woman — especially when they're pregnant — you're really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging," Meghan said with what appeared to be tears in her eyes. "Then, when you have a newborn, especially as a woman, it's a lot. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed — well, also, thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Meghan also noted that she tried to cope with the pressures placed upon her by the British media by adopting the British manner of the "stiff upper lip," but realized that she was losing her own joy for life in the process.

"In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him – it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've gotta thrive, you've gotta feel happy," she explained. "I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging."

Harry felt similarly, making it clear that he's been hurt by the tabloids. “Part of this job, and part of any job, like everybody, is putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff, but again, for me and again for my wife, of course there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue,” Harry told Bradby, adding that he "will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."

Here's to hoping that, whether they move to Africa or not, they both find the joy they most certainly deserve.