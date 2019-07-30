Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, into the world on May 6 and, ever since, the royal couple has kept their baby relatively out of the public eye because they consider him a "private citizen." Although the royal couple has kept details about Archie private, that hasn't stopped Prince Harry from opening up about the possibility of having more children with Meghan Markle. On Sunday, July 28, British Vogue unveiled its cover for its September issue, which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex herself. Prince Harry did an interview for the special issue and Prince Harry's comments about how many kids he and Meghan want answers the question that's been on everyone's minds.

Believe it or not, the topic of children came up for an interview Prince Harry did with Dr. Jane Goodall. When the two were discussing climate change, the Duke of Sussex said:

What we need to remind everybody is: These are things that are happening now. We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.

“Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby," Dr. Goodall replied.

Since the royal couple has remained private about their personal lives, it seems that Prince Harry found Dr. Goodall's comment amusing, because he laughed and replied with, "I know," which then prompted Dr. Goodall to ask if his feelings on climate change have shifted since having Archie.

Prince Harry said:

It does make it different. I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…

Before Prince Harry could finish his thought, Dr. Goodall quipped, "Not too many!"

And you can guess what came next. Prince Harry agreed that he wouldn't be having too many kids because he and Meghan Markle would probably have no more than two children. OMG.

In response to Dr. Goodall, the Duke of Sussex said, "two, maximum!"

Wow, I have to give credit to Dr. Goodall for so smoothly transitioning into the topic of children. Up until now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both kept mum about their personal lives, like all members of the royal family, but that's all changed now. Prince Harry has revealed his thoughts about making his family a little bigger and I think that's so amazing.

So, according to Prince Harry, he and Meghan Markle will probably just have one more baby and that's it. Of course, Meghan Markle hasn't said anything about her thoughts on the matter, so it's not confirmed. The royal couple could have one more baby, or two, or none. I guess only time will tell!