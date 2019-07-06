Two months after baby Archie Harrison was born on May 6, 2019, the royal family celebrated his christening on Saturday, July 6, in Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle. Days before the ceremony, a royal source told People that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the chapel because they "wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty." That means only about 25 of Harry and Meghan's closest friends and family members were able to attend the event. With the ceremony being so exclusive, you must be thinking: Who was at Archie's christening? Let me tell you, the list was definitely small, but each person on it is so important.

So, before I tell you who was on the super exclusive list, let me explain why the Archie's christening was so private. According to The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan consider their son to be a "private citizen" and that's why they plan to "shield" him from the public as much as possible. That's why since Archie's birth in May, the public has only caught glimpses of the royal baby through photos. The first time the public saw Archie was through a photo shoot in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, but his face was covered with a blanket and beanie. The second time was when the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of baby Archie, but again, his face covered. The point is Harry and Meghan have been really careful with who sees Archie and who doesn't. That's why the attendee list for Archie's christening is so important.

The portrait of the day shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account showed some the guests in attendance, specifically guests that were members of the royal family. The portrait centered on the baby of the hour, and the caption read, in part:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.

I've left you in anticipation enough, so without further ado, here are some of the known guests who attended Archie's christening, per a photo from the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (Prince Harry's father and stepmother)

Doria Ragland (Meghan's mother)

Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale (Diana, Princess of Wales' older sisters)

Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Of course, Meghan, Harry, and Archie rounded out the crowd in the family photo. As for the other non-family members in attendance, we are still waiting for those details to trickle out.

That's one exclusive list, amirite? Only the best for the royal baby. You might notice the Queen is missing from the family photos and guest lists. Sadly, the Queen couldn't attend the baptism because she had a prior commitment, per BBC. Since she's the Queen, she can probably see her grandson post-baptism whenever she wants.

Don't hold your breath for too many more photos, though. Since press was restricted from the baptism, the only photos that will be released will likely be private family photos from the event's official photographer, and even though I want to enjoy all the family moments with the royal couple and their new baby, it's totally fair that they want to keep their affairs private. At least the world has some heartwarming baptism pictures to enjoy!