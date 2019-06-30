It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't a typical royal couple. They've broken long-established royal traditions more than once, and it looks like they wont be stopping any time soon. Ahead of their baby Archie's upcoming baptism, reports are circulating that Markle and Harry may be doing things a little differently when it comes to baptizing their son, which begs the question: will baby Archie's christening be public? The couple may be breaking tradition yet again.

According details given to the Sunday Times from royal sources, Markle and Harry want to keep Archie's baptism totally private., which means no fan gatherings or candid photos of Archie outside. Elite Daily reached out to the royal family for confirmation or comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. According to the Sunday Times, the reportedly private baptism is slated to take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Markle and Harry were married last year and where Harry was christened in 1984.

So, why all the emphasis on privacy? The royal sources who spoke with the Sunday Times said that since Archie isn't in the direct line of succession, the couple considers him to be a private citizen and intends to keep the details of his life out of public conversation. The sources added that Harry has every right to police his son's privacy.

Since Archie's birth on May 6, 2019, Markle and Harry have only given the world small glimpses of their son. A few days after the baby was born, Markle and Harry had a small photo shoot in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle with the whole three-person family. During the shoot, Archie was covered with a white blanket and beanie. This was the first and one of the few times the couple has brought the baby out in public or to be photographed.

On Father's Day, over a month after Archie was born, the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of baby Archie with his tiny face mostly obscured by his dad's hand, which was comparatively giant. The Instagram caption for the photo read, "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex!" The photo featured such a sweet and tender moment between the father and son that it almost doesn't matter that we can't see Archie's face.

Just because we aren't seeing a ton of photos of Archie doesn't mean his arrival hasn't had a profound impact on his parents. In an interview with People in early June, Harry's friend Nacho Figueras said Harry seems to be really happy as a father and added that Harry "is the kind of father I always imagined he would be." Plus, in an interview Harry gave right after Archie's birth, it was pretty clear that the new dad was pretty ecstatic.

Though it's undeniably sad that the world might not be able to witness baby Archie's baptism, it totally makes sense for Markle and Harry to want to keep their child out of the spotlight for now. I'll just be here refreshing my computer and waiting to see if the royal family releases any professional portraits of the event.