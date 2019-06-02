Since baby Archie made his arrival back in May, people have wanted minute-by-minute updates on the royal family. (Understandable.) While Meghan Markle has been reveling in baby bliss privately during her maternity leave, the details of Prince Harry's life as a dad have been continuously flowing. I've gotta say, though, this latest update on the royal dad might be the cutest one yet.

Prince Harry's pal Nacho Figueras, who is a professional polo player, spilled the beans to People on Saturday, June 1. In the interview, he told the magazine that Harry has been over the moon since welcoming his son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. “He seems to be really, really happy so I’m very happy and excited for him," Figueras said. Aww!

“I’ve been saying this for a long time, he’s a person that loves children,” Figueras continued. “I’ve seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I’m not surprised he’s an amazing father.”

The comments come just after Figueras told People in May that Harry is a very dedicated, understanding, and hands-on dad, adding that his pal “is the kind of father I always imagined he would be.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly? I feel like this is super cute. You know what they say: There's nothing like the joy of being a father — and it's really amazing to see Harry fitting into parenthood so well.

Prior to this, we got another Prince Harry parenting update in early May after the royal dad visited Oxford's Children's Hospital. While he was there, he met a woman named Ida Scullard, whose 3-year-old son, Emmett, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018 and is now in remission. When they met, Scullard happened to be holding her 10-week-old daughter, Ida, and started chatting with Harry about his son.

"Harry asked me if [Ida] was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks — and she is," Scullard explained to E! News. "He said he's getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

I. Can't. Even. At the time, Archie, who was born in the early hours of May 6 in Windsor, England, was just over a week old, which makes those comments even more heartwarming to me.

Before that, Harry went full-on dad mode on May 6 when announcing Archie's arrival. Blushing and grinning ear-to-ear, he told reporters:

I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning. A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.

Of course, parenthood isn't without its challenges. The Daily Mail reported in May that Harry suggested that he might be suffering from a major lack of sleep, which is the most on-brand thing for parents ever. But with all this gushing, it seems obvious that Harry wouldn't trade his experiences for the world.

It's only a matter of time before we get another update on Prince Harry's life as a dad, and if the past is any indication, we're in for some seriously sweet news. Can't wait.