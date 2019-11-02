McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Happy Meal Toys From The ’90s & It’s A Nostalgic Treat

McDonald's is dishing out some nostalgia in a major way. The famous restaurant chain recently announced some exciting news for '90s kids and it's totally what you hoped it was. McDonald's is bringing back Happy Meal toys from the '90s! I can't think of anything better that the brand could do to inspire the feels from kids who spent most of the decade playing with Furbies, Beanie Babies, Power Rangers, or My Little Pony.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Mickey D's dropped the official press release of our dreams, announcing that it would be celebrating "the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal... [by] launching the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades." The list, per the release, includes "15 iconic toys," some of which are '90s faves like the McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird, the Hamburglar, Power Rangers, Patti the Platypus, Tamagotchi, My Little Pony, and Furby.

McDonald's CEO, Steve Easterbrook, stated that the Happy Meal "quickly became synonymous with our brand... [and] today, this iconic red box creates delicious, lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.” I still have some of those old Happy Meal toys from the '90s, TBH, and the fact that McDonald's recognizes how much of an impact these little toys had on kids growing up is great.

Furthermore, McDonald's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Colin Mitchell, pretty much had it spot on when he said that the "Surprise Happy Meal[s]... create a real moment of bonding [between parents and] their children" but they also bonded us to Mickey D's back in the day, when it was common to beg your 'rents to take you to get a Happy Meal just for the toy.

Per the release, 1979 saw the first Happy Meal, which was "introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal."

Starting on Thursday, Nov. 7, you can go into a participating McDonald's and purchase a Surprise Happy Meal. You'll get one of the 15 toys announced in the release, most of which are originally from the '90s. This limited-time promotion is available in over 90 countries, so Americans aren't the only ones who get to witness this greatness. Unfortunately, the availability of these Surprise Happy Meals is only while supplies last, so there is really no way of knowing when your McDonald's location will run out.

Although this is definitely the most nostalgic announcement I've seen from McDonald's lately, the company has done some pretty cool things in recent months. One of those things was the McDonald's and DoorDash 1-cent Big Macs deal and the chance to win $1 million, plus McDonald's is releasing its first holiday drink in over five years, the McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte on Nov. 6, nationwide. They also brought back McRibs Oct. 7, which was kind of expected since the company seems to do that around this time of year.

Since it looks like I'll have some pretty solid plans on Nov. 7, I'll have to put those checklists in my calendar. I'm going to stop into a Mickey D's to try out its new holiday latte and I'll cross my fingers that my Surprise Happy Meal contains a Furby. Latte, check. Happy Meal, check. Furby, I'll have to wait and see.