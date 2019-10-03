It's time to get excited for the coming holiday season. Namely, all of the special goodies that are about to show up on store shelves and in restaurants. Yeah, we have all of the spooky stuff right now. But when Halloween is over, the holidays will be in full swing and all of your fave foodie stops and brands will keep giving you something to celebrate. This is where McDonald's comes in. Yep, they're rolling out an all new addition that sounds bomb. Come November, get your hands on a McDonald's McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte.

When in November, exactly? Per McDonald's Oct. 3 press release, the new McDonald's McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte will be available nationwide on Nov. 6. But you better get it fast — these will only be at Mickey D's for a limited time during the holidays. Good news for those who aren't here for pricey coffee, because the new Cinnamon Cookie Latte is set to sell on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu and you'll be able to grab a small for $2.

Maybe you didn't realize it, but this is McDonald's first new McCafé seasonal sip in five years. I know, that's a long time to go without creating a new seasonal drink, but it seems like they've made the best choice possible with going cinnamon... and not to mention, the cookie flavor. According to official info from a McDonald's rep, the new McDonald's Cinnamon Cookie Latte is brewed with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso, made with cinnamon-goodness and milk, and finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. And you can get these hot or iced.

Mike Lingo, a McDonald's Chef, said in the release that the company was "inspired by [its] customers’ excitement for the holidays" and that the new "Cinnamon Cookie Latte... evokes the warm, cheerful feelings of the season."

Courtesy of McDonald's

I'd say it sounds like something I don't want to miss. I don't know about you guys, but there is something about cinnamon during the holidays that I can't get enough of. I'm a big fan of any hot drinks with cinnamon, in fact I am kicking off my October with some apple cider. But apple cider isn't the king of all holiday drinks for me — caffeinated beverages like coffee typically own my top spot. So, come November, you best bet I'll be lining up for one of those festive lattes.

Did I forget to mention that McDonald's is going to have cute holiday cups for your lattes? Like the photos, your latte will come in a winter-themed McCafé cup with graphic snow fall, the McCafé logo, and a bright, golden background. They're Forest Stewardship Council certified, too, which means the cups are made sustainably, I always appreciate. I know it seems silly, but these sort of little touches are what make me stoked about going anywhere during the holidays. It's cheerful and keeps your holiday spirit up.

The McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte isn't the only trick McDonald's has up its sleeve, though. This November, the company is also bringing back its McCafé Donut Sticks, but with a new twist. You may remember that the restaurant chain first announced McCafé Donut Sticks back in February 2019. They were first released on Feb. 20 and were a limited-time item. Donut Sticks were a fan fave, though, and McDonald's has listened to the calls to bring them back.

Now, Mickey D's is serving them up with a new Chocolate Sauce. The Donut Sticks are made fresh each morning, with that delicious crisp you get from a golden brown bake. They're topped off with cinnamon sugar, served warm, and are available in either a half-dozen or a dozen. Like most morning pastries, though, these are only going to be sold during McDonald's breakfast hours.

The new Chocolate Sauce for dipping was created because of customer requests. Chef Lingo's press statement called the Chocolate Sauce “the perfect pairing for our Donut Sticks to sweeten up the holiday season.” I certainly don't want to argue with that. Cinnamon and chocolate, plus a doughy baked good? Yes, please.

Don't forget to grab both seasonal treats when these are available at your local McDonald's. TBH, as soon as I heard "new seasonal latte," I was like, where do I sign up?