If you're a tried-and-true McDonald's customer, then you probably heard about the rumored Donut Sticks that hit the internet in January 2019 (more about that later, though). Those of you who were stoked about the snack have probably been wondering when McDonald's Donut Sticks will be available — officially, that is. Well, guess what? The company recently announced that the new breakfast item will be here on Feb. 20. Yup, that means all of the chatter about the leaked menu item was true. More importantly, it means that you'll be able to indulge in Donut Sticks before you know it.

McDonald's officially announced its upcoming Donut Sticks in a press release on Monday, Feb. 11, literally stating that the "rumors" were true about their debut. In case you missed out on some of those rumors, let me catch you up. Back in January 2019, Business Insider reported that Donut Sticks would become available at McDonald's restaurants in February. Apparently, the publication viewed "internal documents" about the breakfast snack before the official McDonald's announcement was made. Luckily, the leak wasn't lying — and McDonald's customers (including you) can devour sweet, warm Donut Sticks this winter.

In other words, get ready to wake up a little bit earlier every morning and stop by the Golden Arches for an order of 'em.

Don't they look delicious? The thought of snacking on fresh Donut Sticks and washing them down with a hot cup of McCafé coffee is making my mouth water — and once you read the company's description of the treat, you might feel the same way.

According to McDonald's, Donut Sticks will be made fresh every morning. After they're cooked to perfection, they'll be sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served to doughnut-loving customers. Plus, if you want to pair them with a cup of joe, get this: Participating McDonald's restaurants will offer a deal to get a cup of coffee and six Donut Sticks for a set price, per the company's release. What a way to start your morning, am I right?

Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, talked about the breakfast goodies in the company's press release. She stated,

We are proud of our breakfast offerings, and excited to share new Donut Sticks with our customers. Donut Sticks are the perfect complement to our existing breakfast lineup, and pair deliciously with our fresh brewed premium roast McCafé coffee.

After revealing that the Donut Sticks were already tested at select locations in early 2018, VanGosen said, "We looked at several donut shapes, tested a variety of doughs and even worked to get the amount of cinnamon sugar just right for the recipe. We are thrilled to be making breakfast at McDonald’s even more delicious by introducing Donut Sticks."

I don't know about you, but my calendar is marked for Feb. 20. McDonald's, here I come.

If you're also marking your calendar for the big reveal, you should keep one thing in mind. McDonald's' Donut Sticks will only be available for a limited time, so don't wait too long to try 'em. Instead, swing by your local store at the end of February and treat yourself to a sweet breakfast.