"It's that time of year again!" Or, at least that's what McRib fans are going to be saying soon. The beloved McRib sandwich is going to start appearing at McDonald's locations again — but for a limited time. McDonald's announced the news via an official press release on Oct. 3, saying that "McRib Season is almost here." That means it's also that time of year when McRib fans are going to be purchasing the item as often as possible before it's gone again. Yep, McDonald's McRib is coming back for 2019, and so many people are already losing it.

McDonald's announced the return of one of America's fave limited-time fast food sandwiches, verifying that the McRib will be available "as early as Monday, Oct. 7" at over 10,000 of its stores. Those are some pretty good numbers I think. But to make sure that fans know exactly where to get one, the company is directing customers to the McRib locator webpage, where you can enter your zip code to find a participating Mickey Ds's.

Never had a McRib before? That's a little shocking, but I'm sure McRib Season, as they're calling it, will still welcome you in with open arms. McDonald's describes the McRib on its website as a "tasty fan favorite slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and sour pickles, all on a hoagie style bun." McDonald's release tells us that the mystical McRib first appeared on the its menu in 1981, and the last time people saw the sandwich on the menu was in November 2018.

If you're wondering why the McDonald's McRib is so elusive, you may be interested to know a little insider info reported back in 2012. In an article from Business Insider, the publication had a chat with DDB Chicago CEO Peter McGuinness. McGuinness had the scoop because DDB is Mickey D's lead ad agency. According to him, the McRib is more of a limited-time gimmicky sandwich because it works well as "a great piece of buzzy news that surprises and delights, late in the year on the marketing calendar." LOL, looks like it's working as planned.

Although you have to wait until the official release on Monday, Oct. 7, you can get hyped up right now with the fun GIF stickers McDonald's released to celebrate the return of the McRib. Yeah, you heard me right. If you check your Instagram Story GIF library by searching "#McRibSZN," you will find 16 cute little McDonald's McRib GIFS dedicated to the iconic sandwich. I was able to locate them easily with the search that McDonald's listed in its press release.

The return of McRibs isn't the only news McDonald's has had for its customers recently. The brand also announced a reported Oreo Mint McFlurry, a new McCafé holiday drink, and, of course, the chain is still carrying your McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte for the fall season. Mickey D's is really on point in 2019. First things first, though, you should be planning your attack on a McRib.

Obviously, the McRib does well with its strange magic act, and it keeps fans excited, so Mickey D's is doing something right. If you're planning to get in on McRib Season, you'll need to find a participating location near you. These are usually only available for a few weeks — so be sure to go and snap one up if you've been craving a McRib since last November.