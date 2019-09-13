Even though Starbucks and Dunkin' have been serving up pumpkin-flavored drinks for weeks now, I'm still always on the hunt for where to get my next PSL fix. Thankfully, McDonald's McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for 2019, so if you live in a place where Mickey D's locations are more plentiful than other eateries, you're in luck this fall. Heck, even if you just want to have a pumpkin spice option everywhere you go, then you'll be happy the fall drink option is back for the season.

According to a McDonald's spokesperson, as of Wednesday, Sept. 11, the McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte is available as a returning seasonal item in "select participating McDonald's restaurants." If you can't recall what the fall-perfect sip tastes like, let me remind you what it's all about. Available hot or as an iced latte, the McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with espresso, milk, and "hints of pumpkin and spice flavors." You can also customize it with whole or non-fat milk where available, per the spokesperson.

According to the McDonald's app, the sip gets its fall flavor from the pumpkin spice syrup used, which while not surprising, does sound delicious. As for the price, according to the app, a small McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte will cost you $2. Elite Daily reached out to McDonald's for pricing on the other sizes, and the brand confirmed a small is $2 with its $1, $2, $3 Dollar Menu, but other prices weren't immediately available. I went to make a McDonald's order from Uber Eats, and for Chicago prices, it looks like a medium is $2.79 and a large is $3.29, so you can likely expect prices to be similar at your local restaurant.

Of course, this seasonal drink will only be available for a limited time, so you'll probably want to get your hands on one ASAP.

If you're in the mood for a bite when you visit the Golden Arches, you can try the chain's new Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders or the Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich. According to the brand's Sept. 5 announcement of the limited-time offerings, the new chicken items hit menus at participating restaurants nationwide on Wednesday, Sept. 11. What can you expect with these bites that are hot, hot, hot? The tenders start out with "classic Buttermilk Crispy Tenders," which are topped with a new Spicy BBQ glaze that gets a kick from a "hint of jalapeño." As for the sandwich, it boasts a Buttermilk Crispy fillet on a sesame seed bun. Inside you'll find slivered onions, pickles, and a generous helping of Spicy BBQ glaze.

IDK about you, but I could always use a good pick-me-up after a filling meal. And since you can order the McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte as an iced sip, you can be sure you'll cool down your taste buds after chowing down on all that spicy chicken.

While you've got Mickey D's on the mind, you can also enter to win free McCafé for life, because what's better than a pumpkin spice latte? A *free* pumpkin spice latte, of course. Best of luck, and happy sipping!