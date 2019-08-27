McDonald's is well known for its classic burgers, sandwiches, and French fries. But, a seriously underrated menu item at McD's is the coffee. Whether you're a fellow McDonald's coffee drinker, or a newbie at McCafé, you'll want to learn how to win free McDonald's McCafé coffee for life. Because mornings are just made infinitely with the smell of coffee beans and the taste of a strong roast.

McCafé announced the start of the Brew-Gooder sweepstakes on Aug. 26, which will give a few lucky customers the opportunity to win McCafé For Life. In press materials sent to Elite Daily, the fast food chain shared how fans can get their hands on the amazing giveaway — and there's absolutely no purchase necessary! From Aug. 26 though Sept. 29, customers can nominate a "Brew-Gooder," or someone who they believe has done something good big or small. As the Brew-Gooder website describes, "Notice a friend, family member, or coworker making a difference in the world? Big or small, their awesome act deserves to be recognized and rewarded with McCafé for life." McDonald's is also giving away double the fun because both the nominee and the nominated individuals will be rewarded with McCafé for Life if they win! According to the Brew-Gooder FAQ, you'll specifically get two coffees each week for 50 years, which is a prize valued at $14,872, plus a check for $3,434 which you can use toward taxes on the prize or in your own discretion.

Winners will be selected randomly from a drawing and there will be five lucky winning pairs, so there will be 10 winners total. You can submit a nomination easily via Twitter or Instagram by posting using the required Brew-Gooder hashtags: #BeABrewGooder and #Sweepstakes. You can also enter the sweepstakes using a form on the McDonald's App or the Brew-Gooder website. According to the Brew-Gooder FAQ, you can enter up to one time each day per platform, and the nominee can either be the same person or a different person for each entry. It's important to note that you can't nominate yourself! Check out the official rules of the sweepstake to make sure you are eligible for entry.

McCafé Coffee is high quality stuff, so a lifelong affair with the beverage sounds like a blast. It's made with 100% Arabica beans, and according to the McDonald's website, "is expertly roasted and freshly brewed every 30 minutes" and can be enjoyed with "your choice of sugar, sweetener, and dairy or creamer." It's a simple coffee that comes in at 0 calories and definitely does the job every time. While you're at it, you should also check out the other McCafé menu items. There's such a diverse offering of drinks such as the Iced Caramel Latte, the Caramel Mocha, and the French Vanilla Cappuccino. If you're in the mood for something non-caffeinated, the hot chocolate, the Strawberry Banana Smoothie, or the Mango Pineapple Smoothie will do the trick.

The McCafé is getting a major boost of positivity and kindness with the Brew-Gooder sweepstakes this fall. What more could you want than good vibes and free coffee for life? Well, maybe free Egg McMuffins to go with it, but hey, you can always hope for a winter giveaway. Fingers crossed!